SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Government Center will open to the public starting Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Signs and barricades will direct one-way traffic flow and 6-foot social distancing will be enforced, said Administrator Chet Janik.
Everyone who enters the building will be required to wear a mask, which will be available at no cost for anyone who does not have one.
Only one person at a time will be allowed in an office, where plastic guards have been put up at the counters. Hand sanitizing stations are set up outside each office.
The county building has been closed to the public since March 17, though the lobby was open and business was conducted by appointment.
There were no county layoffs during the pandemic, though many employees worked from home, Janik said. They will still have that option if their job allows it, he said.
