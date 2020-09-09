SUTTONS BAY — Delivery of Early Childhood Services in Leelanau County will cost $640,910 in 2021, according to a plan submitted by the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department.
The plan was given the nod at the Leelanau County Executive Session held Tuesday, with the county now moving forward to have a contract between the county and the health department drawn up by attorneys. That contract will likely be approved in October.
Services are funded by a 0.253-mill tax proposal approved by Leelanau voters in November that is expected to bring in about $3.6 million over the next five years, or about $720,000 per year.
The Early Childhood Services program is for children from birth to 6 years old, with services provided free for all Leelanau children, regardless of family income.
Services are modeled after Parenting Communities, a program that was once funded by grants and donations but has been offered on a limited basis by the health department. Funding for the program ran out in December.
Earlier this year the county board approved a contract for the health department to maintain those limited services and to create a plan on how services would be expanded and implemented over the five years of the millage. The contract, which runs until December 31, outlined $289,686 in costs.
Michelle Klein, personal health director for the health department, told commissioners that only about $100,000 of that amount was used because no play groups, home visits or community outreach was done because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department contracted with Wyatt Advisors to develop the plan; Klein said she does not know the costs of those contracted services as not all of the invoices have yet come in.
Of Leelanau's 22,000 residents, 1,100 are less than 6 years old. The program aims to put early interventions in place for children that research shows can decrease things such as substance abuse, criminal behavior, teen pregnancies and the need for special education services, while increasing graduation rates, college attendance and lifelong earnings.
"The return on investment is incredible," Klein said. "We want every single family in the county to be able to access any level of services."
The plan outlines play groups, home visits, access to health screenings, breastfeeding support, linking families with the resources they need and putting a seamless and integrated system into place for family support and education.
It also includes information on rating the success of the program, which will be measured by the number of home visits conducted, the number of children and families engaged in programs, improvements in parental stress and depression screenings, readiness for school measures and more.
"We're going to want to see the before and after," said Commissioner Tony Ansorge. "We'll want to see results and measurements."
The health department will work with community partners so as not to compete with or duplicate existing services, Klein said.
The goal is to have 30 percent of Leelanau's children engaged in services by the end of 2021, with 75 percent participation at the end of five years, she said.
"We want Leelanau to be known as an exceptional place to raise kids," Klein said.
About 27 percent of the 2021 contracted amount, $171,525, will be spent on system development, while about 72 percent, $461,000, will be spent on Parenting Communities.
Klein said a person will be hired to put together the system development piece of the plan, but no other employees have been hired.
"We'll build up the staff as we need to," Klein said.
Administration of the program will take up about 1 percent of the funds, or about $8,380, and will use people who are already in place at the health department.
After the millage was passed some commissioners questioned why the program was given to the health department to administer and wasn't bid out.
"Personally, I think the health department is the best place for this to be administered from," said Commissioner Debra Rushton.
Leelanau County Board Chair William Bunek said he has reservations about the program because there are no income criteria in place. Rushton said she also has reservations, though both commissioners say the millage was passed by voters.
The measure passed on a 99-vote margin.
