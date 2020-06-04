LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau County deputies were called to break up multiple assaults.
The first drew deputies to South Lake Leelanau Drive at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, where a husband and wife had to be separated, according to a release.
Interviews with the couple determined that the wife, a 37-year-old Bingham Township resident, had stabbed her husband with a knife.
She was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail, the release states.
A report awaits review by Leelanau County prosecutors, and investigators have recommended a charge of felony assault.
Another call — one at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday — had deputies responding to the 12000 block of South Bugai Road.
There, deputies said they discovered a brother and sister had gotten into a physical fight. According to the release, deputies determined the sister, a 45-year-old Elmwood Township woman, had been attacked and choked by her 48-year-old brother.
The woman’s older brother was taken to jail. Deputies requested a charge of domestic assault with strangulation, a felony, according to the release.
Prosecutors continue to review that incident as well, and neither individual has been arraigned.
