SUTTONS BAY — A part-time Leelanau County resident could face charges after replacing a road commission sign to read “racism” commission and two street signs to read “Racism” Road.
The temporary sign coverings, secured with duct tape, were put up by Tom Swift, an investment advisor from California, after Leelanau County Road Commission Trustee Tom Eckerle placed the county in the national spotlight by using a racial slur before a public meeting.
Though Eckerle said he has the right to use the n-word and continued to use it in several interviews, he turned in his letter of resignation Monday. It is effective as of 8 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Swift, 58, who has a cottage in Suttons Bay and recently bought retirement property in Northport, said Ecklerle needed to be called out. People don’t just wake up at 75 years old and begin spewing out vile racist rants, he said.
“Now Leelanau has a stain that is nationwide,” Swift said. “I have a stake in this community and this is not the community that I know.”
He covered up a road commission sign to read “Leelanau County Racism Commission” and altered two street signs to read E. ‘Racism’ Rd., rather than E. Eckerle Road, and posted the photos to social media.
Deputies found the signs at the Road Commission building in Suttons Bay at 6:30 p.m. Sunday after being alerted by Swift’s Facebook post. The post has gotten more than 500 comments — most of them negative.
Swift said it may not have been the best thing to post the signs on social media, and he owned up to it when deputies came knocking on his door.
Leelanau Sheriff Mike Borkovich said it was a foolish thing for Swift to do.
“Eckerle said something stupid and he’s going to be accountable for it,” Borkovich said. “We respect people’s rights to protest, but just do it in the right way. Don’t do things like ... putting duct tape over signs. As an agency we are not going to let people hurt other people or vandalize buildings.”
The coverings were removed with no permanent damage done, Borkovich said.
A report was turned over to the prosecutor’s office, though no decision has been made on whether Swift will face any charges.
County Administrator Chet Janik said discussion of the process to replace Eckerle is on the agenda at the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners Executive Session. The meeting takes place via Zoom at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
There may also be a resolution condemning racism added to the agenda, said Janik, who on Monday was still taking calls regarding the racial slur from people around the country.
“Mr. Eckerle does not reflect the views of Leelanau County residents or county government,” Janik said.
Swift is not so sure about that.
“I don’t know if there is a problem, but shouldn’t we talk about it if there is?”
Several county officials have said the incident, while abhorrent, will open up a dialogue on racism.
“As ugly as this whole issue has been, the upside is it is going to force the right conversation,” said Ty Wessell, county commissioner. “I am hopeful that the overwhelming messages of concern from people across the entire political spectrum will move us forward in a positive direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.