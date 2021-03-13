SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County sheriff’s deputies arrested a downstate woman after a high-speed chase ended in a crash into a ditch and stand of trees.
Authorities reported a deputy tried to pull over the 27-year-old woman from Ypsilanti around 8:30 p.m. March 6 for lack of tail lights along South Maple City Road near Kasson Road in Kasson Township. A chase ensued that ultimately ended after speeds in excess of 100 mph and a missed turn at South Colman Road caused the woman’s vehicle to crash into a stand of trees, officials said.
The woman apparently fled on foot and a Michigan State Police trooper helped the deputy locate her in a wooded area and arrest her before emergency medical responders took her to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment.
Authorities said the case was forwarded to the Leelanau County prosecutor to consider criminal charges.
