CEDAR — Leelanau County sheriff's officials said a domestic assault during the recent weekend led to a standoff with authorities that ended in an arrest without injuries.
Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a home on East Traverse Highway in Solon Township for a report that a 25-year-old man had assaulted his brother and mother. The man allegedly made threats to both family members and law enforcement officers before he barricaded himself in a bedroom while armed with household knives, officials said.
Authorities took the man — who has an extraditable warrant out of Alaska — into custody without injuries. He was taken to Leelanau County's jail in Suttons Bay and detained on charges of assault by strangulation, domestic violence, and being a fugitive from justice, officials said.
Sheriff's officials did not release the name of the man they arrested, but said a report was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
Deputies and other emergency responders from both Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties responded to the incident.
