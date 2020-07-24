SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Road Commission has two of its top spots open as its 18-year finance manager turned in his resignation.
Joe Nedow, who does double-duty as the board recording secretary, is taking a job as finance director with the Benzie County Road Commission.
“I had to make a move that was best for me,” Nedow said.
The Road Commission is also in the process of hiring a new manager after the abrupt resignation of Justin Kelenske in April. He had been on the job for less than a year.
After receiving more than 30 applications for the manager post, nine were interviewed last week. That list was narrowed to two at a special commission meeting held Tuesday.
Brad D. Stauffer and Brendan Mullane will be interviewed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Road Commission Suttons Bay office.
The public can watch the meeting remotely, as the meeting space is not large enough for social distancing. Information will be posted leelanaucountyroads.org.
Stauffer, of Roscommon, owns a golf course in Roscommon and subcontracts for Rieth-Riley Construction. He also has two years experience as a manager for the Schoolcraft County Road Commission.
Mullane, of Canton, is a program manager with Metro Engineering Solutions in Livonia.
Road Commission Trustee Bob Joyce applied for the post. Joyce, public works supervisor for the Village of Suttons Bay, was not invited back for a second interview.
Nedow said he is leaving in two or three weeks, though he did not give a firm date. He said he is proud of the job he’s done and is leaving the commission in good financial shape.
He declined to do an exit interview with trustees, but said he had some concerns about the commission.
“My main concern is if they don’t have someone with Road Commission experience they’re setting the new manager up for failure,” Nedow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.