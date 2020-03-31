SUTTONS BAY — In Leelanau County man's best friend is also the No. 1 instigator of calls to 911.
There are lost dogs, found dogs, dogs at large, barking dogs, hurt dogs and yes, even dogs chasing chickens.
While cats, cows, horses and sheep are occasional miscreants, it's those bad dogs that top the list in the 2019 annual crimes report put out by the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.
That's a good thing, says Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
"I'm very blessed to be a sheriff in a county like this," Borkovich said.
Borkovich also believes his animal control officer Wayne Kalchik is the finest in the state of Michigan.
"Wayne certainly loves dogs and cows and horses and cats," Borkovich said. "He has a tough job and he does it very well."
The crime report keeps track of all calls that generate a police report.
Last year there were 766 total crimes, down from 850 in 2018. Of those, 119 were animal calls.
Driving under the influence came in second with 73 incidents, down from 85 in 2018.
"I think if we took out animals and alcohol we wouldn't have any crime at all," said Susan Och, Leland Township supervisor. "We're blessed to be people who pretty much behave themselves."
The animals are another story. She thinks some of the animal calls are generated by people who haven't lived in close proximity to nature and may have what she calls a "Disney view" of animals. One woman wanted her to do something about the deer wandering the roads in Leland.
Och said last year her husband was working out in the yard and a bobcat came strolling through, eyeing up their free-range chickens.
"We didn't call the cops on that because it was just another day at the office," she said.
Och has noticed that in the last couple of weeks the number of lost or found dogs reported on the Overheard in Leelanau County Facebook page has gone down.
"I think the dogs are happy to have people home," Och said. "Dogs really do want you to shelter-in-place all year long. That's when they're the happiest."
Borkovich said that drunken driving remains a primary focus for deputies. Many of the arrests that were made in the last year were for fourth, fifth, sixth and even more offenses, he said.
Addressing the underlying alcoholism is important, he said.
"But we don't have any gray area on the road," Borkovich said, and anyone caught driving drunk will go to jail.
The report also logged 69 obstruction of justice incidents, 69 traffic offenses and 44 domestic assaults. Another 166 calls are in the miscellaneous category.
The highest number of crimes occurred in Suttons Bay Township — 179 — where the population is denser, while Centerville and Cleveland townships, which have the fewest people, tied at 24 each.
Cleveland Township Supervisor Tim Stein said the overall low crime rate can be attributed to the number of older people in the county, as well as the number with higher than average incomes.
"The socioeconomic makeup of Leelanau County lends itself to a lack of crime," Stein said. "It's pretty tough for septuagenarians to get out there and commit a crime."
As for the high numbers of misbehaving dogs?
"Instead of increasing our road patrol officers maybe we ought to look at increasing our animal control officers," Stein said.
