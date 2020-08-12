SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Board will give the formal nod to a Leelanau Road Commission trustee’s resignation next Tuesday after a unanimous recommendation at this week’s executive session.
Tom Eckerle turned in his resignation to county Administrator Chet Janik on Monday amid local and national pressure in the story that captured the nation’s attention.
Eckerle faced condemnation after using a racial slur just before the start of a public road commission meeting last week. He denied stepping down because of pressure or because he was wrong to use the n-word. He gave the hiring of a new road commission manager as his reason.
The new manager, Brendan Mullane, starts later this month. Eckerle has said Mullane shouldn’t have to start under a cloud.
County Board Chairman William Bunek said he is already getting requests from people wanting to replace Eckerle, but the board hasn’t decided how to move forward.
Janik said the new member will be appointed by the county board and will serve until the next general election in 2022. Bylaws say the new member must be appointed in a reasonable time frame, but does not outline what that is, Janik said.
Road Commissioner John Popa, who spoke during public comment, said he would like to see the commission go from an elected board to one in which members are appointed by the county board.
“We need to go to appointed commissions,” Popa said. “We now have an opportunity for a much-needed change that you can and must do.”
More than half of Michigan’s counties have appointed road commissions, including those in Grand Traverse, Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
Some county commissioners support keeping things the way they are with elected officials, while others want to move slowly and cautiously, preferring to put some distance between the Eckerle incident and any change.
“We need to have time to sort this, land and then have a discussion,” said Commissioner Debra Rushton, adding that Mullane should be in on the discussion.
Janik was directed to get more information on how a transition to an appointed commission would work for next week’s meeting.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner said she would prefer to keep things the way they are now.
“Leelanau County, with the exception of one incident, has had a great track record of elected road commissioners,” Lautner said.
If the road board is appointed, county board members will get calls on everything from plowing to road repairs, she said.
“I don’t want to be the road commission,” Lautner said.
Popa, who has been on the road commission for 18 years, said his comments were his own. His request is also not in response to the events of last week, he said.
Eckerle, who was elected in 2018, has publicly berated road commission employees and other commissioners during meetings.
In that time two managers, an engineer and the finance manager have left.
“The road commission had some excellent employees that left because of the goings-on,” Popa said. “If (Eckerle) had been appointed, you could have removed him a long time ago.”
Popa said candidates for office are not screened like possible appointees are. He faces Democrat Garth M. Greenan of Solon Township in the November election. Greenan is well-qualified for the post and Popa suggested that he could be appointed to the seat vacated by Eckerle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.