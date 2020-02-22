MAPLE CITY — The largest nature preserve managed by the Leelanau Conservancy is expected to grow by another 350 acres.
Palmer Woods Forest Reserve between Maple City and Glen Arbor is 721 acres of northern hardwoods forests. A 10-mile trail system even makes use of old logging roads that wind through gently rolling hills.
Conservancy officials announced this week they intend to buy an adjacent 350 acres to the north of the existing nature preserve for $3.5 million. They need to raise an additional $325,000 for the effort to combine with a matching $650,000. They already have $2.6 million in the can.
“It’s really a beautiful spot,” said Claire Wood, the conservancy’s communications director.
The preserve expansion is expected to offer new recreational trails and provide an additional 5 miles of shared border with Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, she said. If plans come together, Palmer Woods may be home to more than 40 miles of hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing trails.
Tom Nelson, the conservancy’s executive director, said the nonprofit couldn’t pass up the opportunity to add those 350 acres to the preserve and boost the protected acreage to more than 1,000.
Meg Delor, the conservancy’s development director, said the land purchase will help the agency better protect the waters of Good Harbor Bay by preventing sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus from entering the waters there.
Officials can also continue to study sustainable forestry, carbon sequestration and habitat protection at the living laboratory at Palmer Woods, she said.
Visit www.leelanauconservancy.org/palmerwoods1000 online to learn more about the Palmer Woods expansion project or make a donation to the fundraising campaign.
