SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Commission has two new faces, and three republicans who were at the center of a controversy surrounding the passage of a county resolution to condemn racism will keep their seats.
Newly elected commissioners are Republican Rick L. Robbins in District 1, where Anthony Ansorge did not run again, and Democrat Gwenne Allgaier in District 6, where Carolyn Rentenbach also chose not to run.
A recount will likely be in the works as Robbins beat his opponent George Bowers by just 2 votes. Robbins, a court officer for Grand Traverse County, got 1,183 votes, while Bowers, an organic farmer, got 1,181.
Both men live in Elmwood Township.
Allgaier received 1,425 votes while her opponent, Republican Lana Schaub, received 1,070 votes.
A mostly-retired counselor, Allgaier lives in Maple City.
In District 2, incumbent Republican Commissioner Debra L. Rushton received 1,316 votes, while her challenger, Democrat John Hunter, received 1,031. Rushton has been on the board for eight years.
William J. Bunek will remain the District 3 commissioner after getting 1,230 votes, defeating Lois Bahle, who got 1,144 votes. Bunek has been on the board for 12 years.
Incumbent Melinda C. Lautner hung on to her District 7 seat with 1,243 votes, defeating Julie A. Morris, who got 944 votes. Lautner has been on the board for 24 years.
Rushton, Bunek and Lautner recently faced a public backlash after the board tried to pass a resolution to condemn racism. The resolution was in response to an elected road commissioner's use of a racial slur just before the start of a public meeting.
Rushton wanted the words "racism," "social justice" and "racial equity" removed from the document, while Lautner and Bunek wanted it to include information about Black women receiving abortions, with Bunek also wanting to include police officers being called "pigs" as an example of racism.
In District 5 Patricia Soutas-Little defeated her challenger, Jim Houdek, on a vote of 1,383 to 1,109. Soutas-Little has been on the board for six years.
