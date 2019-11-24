SUTTONS BAY — A cash counter for the casino. A critical care nurse. A retired National Security Administration worker. A self-employed construction worker who, just a few hours earlier, told Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power he’d rather be inside a deer blind than pulling jury duty.
These and ten other jurors — five women and nine men — sat in the jury box inside Leelanau County Courthouse’s Courtroom B on Thursday afternoon and stared.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell had just begun his opening statement in People v. Justin Bembeneck.
But the jury wasn’t looking at the prosecutor.
A large-screen television was mounted on the wall across from the jury box. They were looking at that.
Bembeneck, 34, is charged with six counts of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting in a Jan. 10 home invasion in Cedar.
He is accused of working in concert with Bailey K. Rosinski, 25, to rob her grandparents’ South Kasson Street home, stabbing and beating Rosinski’s grandfather, 78-year-old Frank Rosinski, and forcing her grandmother, 77-year-old Helen Rosinski, into a bedroom to rob a safe.
Frank Rosinski spent four days in Munson Medical Center, received ten stitches in his leg to treat a stab wound and fifteen staples in his head after being hit with a flashlight.
Her two uncles, 56-year-old Richard Rosinski and 55-year-old Brian Rosinski, who also live at the Kasson Street home, also were stabbed and beaten, with Richard spending about a week in Munson Medical Center. Both Frank and Brian were treated and released.
Bembeneck and Bailey Rosinksi are being tried separately.
As Hubbell began his opening statement, a video started to play. It opened with the floor plan of a bi-level home. Then, two basic green figures, a man and a woman, stood together in the living room.
Next, two basic red figures, a man and a woman, stood in a doorway between the house and the garage.
The two red figures moved into the house, down a hallway, through the kitchen and into the living room. They surrounded one of the green figures. The red woman escorted the green woman to another room.
Later, the red man stood next to the green man. A red spot expanded from the head of the green man.
Then, the presentation added sound: “Nine-one-one, what’s your emergency?”
An older woman’s voice filled the courtroom. She told the 9-1-1 operator a relative was in the house demanding money. The audio of the call, embedded into the video, continued for several minutes.
The jury stared. No other sound could be heard in the courtroom.
Color photographs appeared on the screen.
An older man’s head, with three large scalp wounds. A blood pool and blood spatters on a hallway floor. A home safe, belongings spread out over the floor of a closet. A thin, middle-aged man in a hospital bed, chest bare, shoulder bandaged, intravenous tubing in his arms.
Hubbell’s video-supported statement was the handiwork of Leelanau County assistant prosecutor, Tristan Chamberlain, who estimated it took him between 20 and 30 hours to create, using the animation feature in Powerpoint.
More and more, this is what juries in criminal trials expect, Hubbell said.
“Anyone watch CSI?” he’d asked prospective jurors, a question that elicited chuckles. “Go ahead,” Hubbell prompted, “Raise your hand, don’t be embarrassed.”
A few hands went up.
“The opening statement is not evidence,” Judge Power cautioned the jury. “It’s simply a diagram of where they think the evidence will go.”
During a break in the trial on Friday, Chamberlain said he and the prosecutor had used Powerpoint at least twice before — during the trials of Derek Bailey for sex crimes and of William Harris for home invasion and property crimes — but not to the extent they used it on Thursday.
The tech-aided opening statement was not lost on Bembeneck’s defense attorney, William Burdette
“My opening is not going to be as elaborate as the prosecutor’s,” Burdette told jurors, late in the day on Thursday. “I don’t need the special effects or props to frame the issues in this case.”
“He (Hubbell) is trying to get my client to be guilty of the crimes that Bailey Rosinski did. What the jury should realize at this time, is that Bailey hasn’t even been tried yet. But today the prosecutor wants you to find my client guilty for the crimes Bailey did.”
By Friday afternoon, several witnesses had testified for the prosecution and were cross-examined by the defense. During questioning, photographs of evidence — a dented yellow SUV, a savings bond with blood drops, a knife found inside the SUV — were projected on screen.
When Brian Rosinski took the stand, Hubbell questioned him, and the image of a speaker appeared on the tv screen. Audio of another 9-1-1 call, this one made by the witness, filled the room.
“Ma’ am, my niece is crazy,” Brian Rosinski could be heard telling the 9-1-1 operator. “She’s on drugs. She hit me on the head with a flashlight. We need an ambulance and we need the police to go find them. My brother got stabbed in the shoulder.”
The trial is in recess for the weekend and is scheduled to resume on Monday.
