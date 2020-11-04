SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County clerk will likely serve another four years after being challenged by a former county employee.
Republican Michelle Crocker, who has been the county clerk since being appointed in 1996, received 9,908 votes. Her opponent, Democrat Theresa Rose, received 6,346 votes. Vote totals are unofficial.
Crocker, of Suttons Bay, has said she enjoys the challenge of her job, especially this election cycle in which she spent much of her time reassuring voters that their vote would be protected and counted.
Rose was Leelanau’s deputy treasurer and the principal residence exemption auditor for two years. She resigned in May after a disciplinary hearing in which she was questioned about engaging in campaign activities during work hours and using county property in violation of the state Campaign Finance Act. No disciplinary action was taken against her.
Here’s how candidates fared in township and village races around the county:
Empire Village — The new village president is Daniel M. Davis, who got 178 votes. His opponent Todd Avis got 114 votes. Both were board trustees. Three trustee seats will be filled by incumbents Margaret Bacon with 168 votes and Linda Deering Chase with 145 votes. They are joined by newcomer Sue E. Palmer, who got 165 votes. Thomas Rademacher got 144 votes and Margaret B. Walton 128.
Northport Village — Three trustee seats will be filled by incumbent Jane L. Gale, with 194 votes, and newcomers Susan Ager, who got 230 votes, and Chris McCann with 237.
Suttons Bay Village — A partial trustee seat will be filled by Michael J. Long, who got 150 votes. Bill Perkins got 88 votes and Patrick Yoder 116.
Bingham Township — Two trustee seats will be filled by Democrat Todd Stone, who got 788 votes, and Republican Jeff Layman, who got 1,078. Incumbent Bradley B. Saxton got 382 votes and Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr got 767.
Centerville Township — Two trustee seats will be filled by Republican incumbents Daniel Hubbell, who got 523 votes and Ronald Schaub with 499. Democrat David Wurm got 409.
Glen Arbor Township — The supervisor post goes to Republican Tom Laureto, who got 388 votes, while Bob Hawley got 256.
Leelanau Township — The supervisor post will be filled by Democrat John W. Sanders, who got 962 votes. His opponent, Republican Tom Van Pelt, got 769 votes. Two trustee seats will go to Democrat Gina Harder, with 1,004 votes, and Democrat Georgie Murray, with 881 votes. Incumbent Republican Gary Fredrickson lost his seat with 813 votes, while Republican Victor Goldschmidt got 622 votes.
Leland Township — Supervisor Susan W. Och, a Democrat, will retain her post with 874 votes. Her opponent, Republican Randy Ralph, got 720 votes. Clerk Lisa Brookfield, a Democrat, got 1,001 votes; her challenger Sandy Reardon, who listed no party affiliation, got 456 votes.
