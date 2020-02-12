SUTTONS BAY — A contract with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department to deliver early childhood services was recommended for approval on a 4-3 vote by the Leelanau County Board this week, but not before more discussion on the issue.
Commissioners William Bunek, Debra Rushton and Melinda Lautner voted against approving the 10-month contract, saying indirect expenditures of $75,705 are too high. They also wondered just exactly what those costs are.
The three commissioners have been against the program from its inception, saying those kinds of services are already in place in the county for those children who need it.
The early childhood services program is paid for by a five-year millage approved by voters in November, It offers free services to Leelanau children 0-6 years old, regardless of family income, who may be lagging in their development. It is modeled after Parenting Communities, a program that was originally funded by grants and donations.
That program has been offered by the health department on a limited basis, though its funding ran out in December.
In all, the contract outlines $289,686 in costs that will be used to develop the program and get it up and running. If approved, it would run from March 1 to Dec. 31.
Dodie Putney, director of administrative services for the health department, said indirect costs are spread out over all of the department’s programs, based on the percentage of salaries and benefits of staff in each program. They include wages, benefits and things like insurance, information technology, computer software licenses, advertising and more, according to a document provided by the department.
Bunek said that, under the contract, the department will be paid for people who haven’t even been hired yet. Putney said the contracted amount is based on assumptions.
“If we don’t realize the expense, you’re not going to see an invoice for it,” Putney told commissioners.
She said that as soon as the contract goes into effect, they will begin advertising for the needed employees, though some of the work will be allocated to people already at the health department.
Rushton said the county will be paying for things that are already in place, like office space, though no office is being added.
“Nothing has been added over there,” Rushton said. “They might be cleaning out a storage room to turn it into an office.”
Lautner said the health department also has employees who already are doing the work.
“I just see this as a windfall to the health department,” Lautner said. “That’s my problem with it.”
Lautner also worries that costs could mushroom in the future, with the program becoming outrageously expensive.
The early childhood millage will generate $728,000 in its first year — $3.64 million over its five-year life — though it won’t be collected until December. This year’s funding will be advanced from the county’s general fund and then captured when the tax is collected.
The health department’s overall budget is $2.8 million, as previously reported.
Commissioner Ty Wessell questioned whether there is a way to lower the indirect costs so that more of the millage goes to directly support the families.
Rushton said she won’t support the contract because the health department was chosen to deliver the program without cost comparisons to proposals from other agencies. She also says more than 50 percent of the tax collected for the program goes directly to administrative costs.
Other costs outlined in the proposed contract include salaries and wages of $121,379 for those who will administer the program, with another $58,869 for benefits. Other costs include supplies, travel and legal expenses, as well as things like square footage for offices.
