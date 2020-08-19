SUTTONS BAY — After several missteps taken at last week’s executive session, the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners this week came to an agreement on a resolution condemning racism in the county.
The resolution was rewritten by commissioners Debra Rushton and Ty Wessell, who worked with county Administrator Chet Janik. Commissioners also had input from people of color and members of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
The resolution, approved unanimously on Tuesday, is available to read on the county’s website at leelanau.cc.
Board members last week were unable to agree on what the anti-racism resolution should say, starting a brouhaha that had angry members of the community speaking out via letters, emails and social media.
The resolution was prompted by the use of a racial slur by Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle before the start of a recent public meeting that was followed by a national outcry.
Eckerle has since resigned.
The county received several letters that were included in the meeting information as public comment. The letters are also available to view on the county website.
Most were from people outraged at comments made last week by Commission Chair William Bunek and Trustee Melinda Lautner, who spoke about the abortion rate for Black women and the calling of some law enforcement officers “pigs.” Bunek last week said those are examples of racism he would like to see in the resolution.
Rushton said the phrase “racial equity” in the document should instead say “equity for all.” Rushton also wanted the phrase “social justice” removed from the resolution.
Rick and Karen Cross, of Northport, took commissioners to task.
“You, as members of the County Board of Commissioners, had the responsibility to dispel any notion Mr. Eckerle’s statements were a reflection of the people of our county,” they wrote. “Rather than put the fire out you threw gas on it by making statements in public that are also offensive and outrageous and, in effect, support Mr. Eckerle’s point of view.”
Jordan Smith, of Leelanau County, wrote that after reading about the board’s efforts to draft an anti-racism resolution, “I am without a doubt, absolutely disgusted. With the widespread support to remove Tom Eckerle from the Leelanau County Road Commission, I am astonished that this Board of Commissioners said something so ignorant, racist and disruptive to positive change.”
Lautner read a letter of her own at the start of the meeting regarding her citing of abortion statistics.
“It was the wrong place and certainly the wrong time for this issue and I apologize,” Lautner read. “... I am truly sorry for any hurt inflicted. That was not my intention.”
Several people attended the meeting, waiting in the hallway or outside at the Leelanau Government Center, as only 10 people at a time are allowed in the meeting space.
“I appreciate your apology Ms. Lautner, but it’s racism,” said John Evans, of Elmwood Township. “It was when you stated it.”
Bunek said his words from last week were “twisted” and their meaning “misconstrued.”
“Last week I wasn’t talking about abortion, I was talking about the abortion industry,” Bunek said, adding that he is very disturbed by the emails he has gotten.
“When I was talking about the police being called ‘pigs’ I was thinking of a Black policeman,” he said. “That’s what I see on TV.”
Rushton said she appreciated being able to work with Wessell on rewriting the resolution.
Commissioner Carolyn Rentenbach said she’d like to see the county proceed with anti-racism training for board members, staff and departments that are not within the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.