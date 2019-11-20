SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Board will ask the state attorney general’s office to weigh in on whether the law was followed when roads were closed for the Ironman event.
A resolution asking state legislators to make the request was passed on a vote of 6-1 on Tuesday, with Chairman William Bunek voting “no,” saying such an opinion won’t be effective or beneficial.
Commissioner Tony Ansorge disagreed.
“This is not a race issue — this is a process issue,” Ansorge said. “There is a state process for events that wasn’t followed and that’s the bottom line for me. What is the process? We need to get that question answered. I think the state AG is the right person to answer that question.”
The second Ironman race is set for August 2020, with 2,500 participants already signed up. The route for that race is not yet in place.
Passage of the resolution — which has been bandied about since September — came on the heels of a Michigan State Police internal investigation into what went wrong in the August 25 race that had residents in Leelanau County unable to get in or out of the county for much of the day.
County Administrator Chet Janik and Commissioner Melinda Lautner met with MSP officials on Monday in Gaylord to hear the details of the investigation, including information about an ambulance that county officials have said was unable to get across state highway M-72 during the race.
According to a report from the MSP, county officials several days after the race said state troopers blocked the Cedar Area Fire & Rescue Department from transporting a critical patient to Munson Medical Center. A county commissioner said that despite the lights and siren being on, troopers refused to allow it to cross the race route at Cedar Road and M-72 and the patient nearly died, the report stated.
Lt. Frank Keck, commander of MSP operations at the Ironman event, contacted the Cedar department during his investigation of the incident. Keck obtained the official EMS tapes and determined that the ambulance was a ‘priority two’ and the lights and siren were not activated, according to the report.
MSP personnel assigned to the intersection approached the ambulance, which had been sitting for several minutes, the report states. The ambulance driver told them it wasn’t an emergency and the vehicle was rerouted, the report states.
According to the report, Cedar Fire Chief Chris Comeaux said the patient’s vital signs would have “warranted running ‘code,’ but conceded his ambulance personnel called it out on the radio as a priority two.”
Janik said he spoke with Comeaux on Tuesday and Comeaux does not agree with what is in the report.
“He completely disputes the allegations within the report,” Janik said. “He says the patient was in a legitimate medical situation.”
Janik said the biggest concern voiced by state police officials was the negative media attention and comments made by public officials about the patient transfer. Procedures were in place to address medical emergencies and the race would have been temporarily stopped if there was a request from a first responder, Janik was told.
“Unfortunately they were the face of all the problems with the Ironman race,” Lautner said, referring to the state police officers on duty that day.
Lautner said she was also disturbed to hear that officers were sworn at.
Other takeaways from the investigation are that the MSP does not endorse special events and was not a part of the discussion and planning of the race routes, Janik said.
The 56-mile bike portion of the race taking place in Leelanau County originally was planned for Co. Rd. 633 — South Center Highway — but Sheriff Mike Borkovich opposed the route, Janik said. The route was changed, with riders heading west on Cedar Run, Almira and Fowler roads, north on M-22 and back to Traverse City via M-72.
State police got involved after the change, agreeing to police the roads on the condition that personnel costs would be reimbursed, Janik said. Officers, many of whom were unfamiliar with the area, volunteered to work the race and were paid.
Because the race was non-motorized, the Michigan Department of Transportation had no jurisdiction over the planning or details of the race, Janik said.
Commissioners are hoping an AG opinion will give them clarification, especially in the upcoming race.
“Many of our citizens felt or were inconvenienced and island-bound, you might say,” said Commissioner Debra Rushton. “I think this is a step in the right direction.”
