SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Board members were unable to agree on what a resolution condemning racism should say.
The resolution came before commissioners at their executive session held Tuesday. It was prompted by the use of a racial slur by Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle just before the start of a public meeting.
The incident caused a national outcry, with people demanding his resignation, which came on Monday and will be accepted by the county board at its regular meeting next week.
Commissioner Ty Wessell said the county board has a responsibility to make a statement and speak out against racism.
“This gives us an opportunity to move forward and have the right conversation,” Wessell said.
But Commissioner Debra Rushton said she has a problem with the word “racism,” that it means different things to different people.
Rushton and Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little, in fact, cited two different definitions of the word.
“I agree that a lot of times people can be confused on the various terms,” Soutas-Little said. “Webster’s dictionary defines racism as prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group. That’s racism.”
Rushton also wants the phrase “social justice” eliminated from the document and the term “racial equity” changed to “equity for all,” saying that racial equity targets a specific group and is racist in and of itself.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner said a paragraph talking about gaps in education, physical environment and access to health care for people of color and working class residents puts the county in a negative light. She would like to see the section changed.
Commission Chair William Bunek liked the resolution and said it is necessary in light of what happened, but it should be more specific to Leelanau County. It should also contain specific examples of racism, “so we get a description.”
One example, he said, would be to cite statistics about the number of abortions that are given to Black women. That number is 28 percent to 36 percent of all abortions, Bunek said, though he did not say where he got his statistics.
Neither did Lautner, who read more statistics. She said the county board had the chance to pass a resolution condemning the killing of babies, especially Black babies.
“That may be the truest form of racism going on, and that just makes me sad,” Lautner said.
A resolution to support the “Sanctity of Life in all its Stages” was turned down by the county board last year on a vote of 4-2, with Lautner absent. Some commissioners said the resolution had no place on the county’s agenda.
County Administrator Chet Janik said he put the anti-racism document together using resolutions passed by other counties.
Commissioners were encouraged to send their questions and comments to Janik, who will meet with Wessell and Rushton to make changes to the resolution, which will be on Tuesday’s agenda.
Rushton said the wording of the resolution needs to be pretty specific and she’s not sure they can come up with the right language that will make everyone happy.
“We can all agree none of us liked what happened,” Rushton said. “We’re all on the same page in that regard.”
If the resolution is adopted, copies of it will be sent to the governor, state representatives, local units of government in Leelanau County and to the other 82 counties in Michigan.
“It just amazed me that we are in 2020 and we even have to look at something like this,” Lautner said.
