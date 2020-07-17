MESICK — A leak may sink a ship, but it was a leek that sunk a business agreement between two Antioch Township housemates.
Now, each face charges in 84th District Court, according to a Michigan State Police release.
The men, 29-year-old Martin Shafer and 23-year-old Gene Crandall, both of Mesick, got into an argument after a day spent collecting leeks — Shafer felt he was getting stiffed for a portion of proceeds from the sale of their wild vegetable collection.
He confronted Crandall, who responded by punching him and then wrapping his hands around the older man’s neck, according to MSP.
A third housemate overheard the tussle and grabbed the garden hose, dousing the pair until the fight broke up. Crandall ran off and Shaffer called 911.
Cadillac Post troopers responded to the home, off M-155 in Antioch Township. They called in a K9 unit to track Crandall down and solicited each man’s side of the story, according to MSP.
A brief investigation landed both Crandall and Shaffer in handcuffs.
The incident occurred on May 13, according to MSP.
Shafer faces one count of misdemeanor domestic violence, while Crandall is charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.
Both have been arraigned and released on bond.
