BEULAH — High levels of lead in tapwater from one Beulah home required the village to issue an advisory, and now state law requires the village to do more testing.
Routine sampling of water from seven locations turned up one where lead levels were above the state’s action level of 15 parts per billion, according to a notice from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The 90th-percentile value of the samples was 30 parts per billion, while the range of sample results was between zero and 100 parts per billion.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will distribute water filters to anyone in the village who wants them, along with more tap water testing, home lead investigations and surveillance of blood-lead levels, according to EGLE spokesperson Dean Scott.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Pere Marquette Township, in a release encouraged people to consider using filters, and to have their water tested by calling the village at 231-882-4451.
“Plainly speaking, we know that there is no level of lead that is acceptable in drinking water,” he said in the statement.
Beulah’s municipal water system has no known lead service lines, although residents are encouraged to have theirs inspected by calling the village, according to a release from the village.
There is one galvanized steel service line that was previously connected to a water main by a lead gooseneck, according to Scott.
Under state rules revised following the Flint water crisis, those service lines are treated the same as lead ones because particles of the toxic heavy metal can settle on the inside them.
Beulah’s water system serves 380 people, and this is the first time sampling found lead levels in excess of the state’s action level, Scott said.
Past testing of Beulah’s water found no lead in all but three samples, said Jeni Bolt, EGLE environmental quality specialist. But even without lead service lines, the risks are there. Lead gets into drinking water inside a building from older fixtures, plumbing and lead-containing solder.
“All water is corrosive, it’s the universal solvent,” she said.
She cited records showing the test came from a home with a copper service line but galvanized pipes inside the building.
Next, Beulah must test more — the village in a release stated it’ll be collecting 10 samples every six months — and collect samples to evaluate the corrosive aspects of the water, Bolt said. Village officials also must test the water supply to rule out lead there, and submit either a treatment plan or study proposal to address the water’s corrosivity.
Those are just a few of more than a dozen steps Beulah has to complete in the immediate future and coming years, according to EGLE’s notice to the village. Others include public education to let people know about the health effects and sources of lead, and how to reduce exposure.
Messages for Beulah village officials weren’t returned Wednesday.
Even small amounts of lead can cause health problems, and children younger than 6 are especially vulnerable, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can harm mental and physical development, leading to developmental delays, learning difficulties, sluggishness and fatigue and more in children. In adults lead poisoning symptoms include high blood pressure, trouble with memory or concentration, mood disorders, miscarriage and other fertility problems.
Flint was just one city with high lead levels in drinking water — Benton Harbor faces similar issues, likely because of lead service lines, the Associated Press reported.
Many communities began phasing out lead pipes around World War II, but they weren’t banned until 1988, so while some municipal water systems never used them, others have thousands remaining in place, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council — the City of Chicago reported about 400,000 lead service lines still in the ground in April 2021, and the American Water Works Association estimated there were 6.1 million of them nationwide in 2016.
