GRAND RAPIDS — A worker briefly employed by a Kalkaska manufacturer says he and other current and former employees are owed lost wages and has filed a lawsuit against the company in federal court.
Representatives with a trade association, however, say manufacturers face a variety of complex labor laws and other regulations making it increasingly difficult to operate in Michigan.
“It’s getting tougher, I can tell you that much,” said Dave Worthams, director of employment policy for Lansing-based Michigan Manufacturers Association. “What you describe is the first complaint like that I’ve heard of in more than five years.”
Randy Bullock says in court documents filed May 11 that he worked for Kalkaska Screw Products, Inc. for about seven months in 2022 and 2023, where his overtime pay was calculated incorrectly, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Kier Parrish, the company’s vice-president of operations, did not return a call seeking comment; Bullock also declined comment through his attorney, Kevin Stoops of Southfield.
But Stoops on Thursday labeled the wage issue an epidemic and says his firm has filed similar cases in Michigan and other states.
A review of court records shows Stoops has filed, alone or with other attorneys, wage-related complaints against employers in Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Texas and other states.
“To me, it’s an epidemic occurring across these manufacturing companies,” Stoops said. “People may think attorneys file class-action lawsuits just to collect a fee, but these are real dollars out of employees’ pockets. It’s money they’ve earned.”
The complaint Stoops filed on behalf of Bullock in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, states Bullock was employed by Kalkaska Screw Products as a machine operator from Sept. 8, 2022 to March 24, 2023, making $19.28 an hour.
Besides his base pay, Bullock also received $50-a-week attendance bonuses as well as occasional premium pay for working second shift where he reportedly earned an extra $1 an hour.
This additional compensation was not used by the company when calculating Bullock’s overtime pay, the complaint states.
Stoops estimated as many as 500 current and former employees may be affected and he said he hoped the court would grant a motion for conditional certification, allowing his firm to alert other employees.
Worthams and other leaders with the Michigan Manufacturers Association, however, expressed skepticism about the size of the problem and whether Kalkaska Screw Products, Inc. — which Worthams said is not a member of the MMA — made intentional payroll errors.
“There are complex and numerous laws and regulations when it comes to fair pay and making sure people get their wages and their fringe benefits paid,” Worthams said. “I would be shocked that if something happened, it was intentional. I would be even more shocked if it was an actual violation.”
Worthams said Michigan legislators are currently considering 16 employment-related House bills which cover guidelines for how employees are legally classified to rules governing communications between employers and unions — issues he said impact manufacturing companies.
Three of these bills, HB 4402, HB 4403 and HB 4404, for example, if passed would increase civil and criminal penalties for wage-related violations.
Delany McKinley, the MMA’s vice-president of operations, put her opinion on the lawsuit more bluntly:
“I can certainly tell you off the cuff, it is not an epidemic,” McKinley said, of payroll violations. “Our members are working hard to comply with the many laws and requirements they have to deal with in the workplace.”
The complaint states Kalkaska Screw Products uses a centralized payroll system and Stoops acknowledged he hoped to learn more about this system during discovery proceedings.
Stoops said he did not know whether what he called violations were intentional, nor whether they originated with the company or with the payroll system the company uses.
“My partner and I were on one of these apps, called ADP, and the software lays out the steps to do the rate computation,” Stoops said. “I don’t know how that interplay has worked between the payroll processing company and the actual employer. We’ll learn that in discovery.”
The next step in Bullock’s lawsuit is for Kalkaska Screw Products to have an attorney file an appearance, and for the court to answer Stoop’s contention that conditional certification is warranted.
If the court approves, Stoops can mail and/or email notices of the lawsuit to other current and former employees, giving them the opportunity to “opt-in” to a collective adjudication, otherwise known as a class action lawsuit.
Bullock is requesting a jury trial and is seeking a complete accounting of payment he and others may be owed, back pay and unspecified damages, a “service fee” paid to him for initiating the lawsuit and attorneys’ fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.