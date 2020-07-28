TRAVERSE CITY — A complaint letter long cloaked in legal ambiguity may finally reveal why Traverse City Area Public Schools’ freshly hired superintendent abruptly resigned last October.
That is, if a local judge’s ruling sticks.
A fight for the complaint letter spanned Freedom of Information Act requests and denials, questions about decisions outside public meetings and by early 2020, a lawsuit against the TCAPS Board of Education and its President Sue Kelly.
The latest action in the Traverse City Record-Eagle-led suit came Monday afternoon via a Zoom hearing before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
In his near 30-minute decision, Elsenheimer ordered the release of the complaint letter and denied for the time being two additional Record-Eagle arguments charging TCAPS of Open Meetings Act violations.
Elsenheimer also ruled in TCAPS favor with respect to the Record-Eagle’s claim that TCAPS violated the Open Meetings Act by making a decision to hire Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka outside an open meeting.
Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce Herrmann said she was pleased with Elsenheimer’s ruling on the complaint letter, and plans to pursue discovery in the case to answer the judge’s request for additional evidence.
She declined to discuss what “evidence” that will be.
The victory may prove short-lived.
TCAPS Attorney Kailen Piper, who did not return two calls for comment, ended the hearing with an inquiry on a stay — court-granted extra time for review, essentially — before releasing the letter. She noted the extra time would be used to discuss appeal avenues with school officials.
Elsenheimer urged her to file a formal motion with the court.
Just the consideration of an appeal drew ire from listening parents.
“Sue Kelly has repeatedly stated that TCAPS can’t release (that complaint) without a court order,” said Deyar Jamil, a member of the parent-run TCAPS Transparency group and TCAPS parent. “Now they want to appeal it. Kelly and the board’s action have never been about protecting (former superintendent) Ann Cardon’s privacy — they only want one thing, and that is to keep the public in the dark so that we cannot question their improper motives or poor decisions.”
Fellow TCAPS Transparency advocate Justin Van Rheenan echoed Jamil’s criticisms — he feels a potential appeal would be “par for the course” from TCAPS.
“You can’t, as a government official, just hide something if you don’t want the public to see it,” said Van Rheenan, father to two TCAPS students.
In recent interviews, board members cited Cardon’s privacy as their reason for withholding the letter. Kelly previously said she’d been counseled against releasing the document without court order, but had no reservations about sharing it post-ruling.
She spoke on the record again Monday, voicing no plans to pursue an appeal and lauding Elsenheimer’s “good job” with the lawsuit.
“We certainly will conform to whatever directives we receive from the court,” Kelly said, declining further discussion of the lingering OMA violation counts or the case in general. “It’s an unfortunate thing that the Record-Eagle had to take this route, but I understand why they thought they had to. We just hope that we can go forward and we will continue to do our best.”
The suit’s initial complaint charged TCAPS with “willful and intentional” violations of the FOIA and OMA in the form of misused closed sessions and intentionally denied and delayed responses to records requests.
Lacking transparency spurred much outcry since Cardon’s departure, which came just months after her enthusiastic reception and unanimous hiring by the board.
Parents and commu- nity members organized recall efforts against three board members — Kelly included — and meetings have been rife with impassioned public comments and large crowds.
TCAPS Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt declined to discuss the case Monday, and Board Trustee Erica Moon-Mohr did not immediately return a call for comment.
