TRAVERSE CITY — Two Michigan State Police officials have filed suit against the agency for what they call employee discrimination and unconstitutional diversity-focused promotion practices.
The two suits, filed in federal court Monday by former inspector Robert Hahn and now-demoted Capt. Michael Caldwell, name the MSP, Director Col. Joseph Gasper, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The twin complaints allege Gasper, at Whitmer’s direction, focused MSP policies — by using Constitutionally questionable practices — more intensely on recruiting and maintaining female officers and those identifying as minorities, according to court records.
Those include setting higher promotion testing standards for white male officers compared to their female and minority peers, and consistent choosing of those groups for promotions over white male colleagues regardless of merit, the complaints allege.
The suits argue the MSP’s policies violate the 14th Amendment, the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and a 2006 addition to the state constitution that bans consideration of race or gender in hiring for public positions.
“We’ll be asking for a declaratory judgment that these practices violate both the state and federal Constitution,” said Jim Fett, an attorney representing both men. “In Michigan, you can’t give preferences even to remedy disparity. There’s no gray area here.”
They’re also requesting reinstatement — the complaint claims supervisors in March demoted Caldwell to the rank of inspector and fired Hahn after the pair voiced their opposition to the practices.
MSP Public Affairs Section Manager Shanon Banner declined to comment on the litigation. She said in an email Tuesday the agency had yet to be served and hadn’t fully reviewed the case’s accusations.
“I can confirm that in late March, following an internal investigation that revealed they violated department policy related to the promotion process, Robert Hahn was terminated from employment and Michael Caldwell was demoted and reassigned,” Banner wrote in an email.
The incident began, Hahn claims in the complaint, when he reported a black colleague for making what he deemed racist and inappropriate remarks in comedy sets posted on YouTube and performed at MSP functions, according to court documents.
He brought his concerns to the colleague’s supervisor, and eventually to the agency’s human resources department, which hesitantly began an internal investigation that ended quickly, according to the complaint.
Then, officials started an investigation into Hahn.
“My actions in this matter were most unwelcome by the department’s executive leadership, and as a result, I was targeted for retaliation via an aggressively biased internal investigation,” Hahn writes in the complaint. “The investigation was poorly managed, far from thorough, and arrived at absurd conclusions about my actions with little factual basis.”
Hahn, who joined the MSP in 1990, also contends in the suit that he is a victim of racial and gender discrimination caused by the department’s “augmented certification policy,” which he claims violates constitutional equal rights protections. The policy, according to the lawsuit, requires a certain number of minority candidates to be included in a considered promotion pool.
Caldwell’s suit claims the white, male officers under his command felt they’d been passed up for promotions and weren’t awarded equal opportunities.
Both men had verbally objected to the practices in the past.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office and the MSP have not yet responded to the complaint — that won’t come until after they’re formally served.
“The Constitution is supposed to be colorblind, the statutes in Michigan are supposed to be colorblind,” Fett said. “I expect a battle royale from the Whitmer administration.”
MSP declined to provide the men’s employee records Tuesday. The Record-Eagle has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for those documents, as well as details on those internal investigations and the agency’s hiring and promotion guidelines.
