TRAVERSE CITY — Last week, a delivery person was attacked by two dogs in Suttons Bay while they were trying to drop something off, according to Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
He said that this incident is a good reminder for trick-or treaters to use caution when approaching homes that may have pets.
“Watch costumed children around pets,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said in a statement. “The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened, especially if the child is using a prop such as a sword or dagger as part of their costume.”
Pets are not the only thing to be wary of while trick-or-treating.
According to data from Safe Kids Worldwide, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed compared to any other day of the year.
Data from Michigan Auto Law showed that car-related pedestrian deaths in Michigan reached a 10-year high heading into Halloween weekend. The same data also showed most pedestrian accidents in Michigan, from 2017 to 2021, occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.
Bensley said that trick-or-treaters should watch for traffic and avoid walking in the street whenever possible.
“Children should always walk together to the front door of each house and only cross the street at crosswalks,” he said.
Traverse City Police Department Captain Keith Gillis also said to have kids avoid playing in giant leaf piles that are left in the roadway, and to stay on the sidewalk while walking through the neighborhoods.
“For people who are driving vehicles, to pay attention for kids when they are at the crosswalks,” Gillis said.
Gillis said that these fears are not something unique to Traverse City on Halloween, but that this time of year it is good idea to remind people how to have a safe and happy holiday across the country.
“Halloween is a fun time in Grand Traverse County,” Bensley said. “Let’s make it a safe time as well.”
