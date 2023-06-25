TRAVERSE CITY — Final designs for a new Traverse City Senior Center should be done by July 14, with estimates or the project now at nearly $10.6 million.
That’s according to interim City Manager Nate Geinzer, who noted in a memo to city commissioners that project designer Environment Architects gave the updated cost on June 10.
With $8.1 million in hand, the city has a $2.5-million gap to fill.
Those numbers include several options, including a covered entrance and geothermal heating and cooling, according to a cost estimate breakdown.
Commissioners are set to discuss the latest update to the long-simmering project at their study session Monday, where Environment Architects Principal Ray Kendra is expected to attend.
The study session will start at 7 p.m. in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
Plans are to get bids in August, and start construction in September, Geinzer wrote in his memo.
It would mean the long-awaited replacement of a converted beach pavilion that’s showing its age, as previously reported.
Commissioners on Monday also will discuss adding a Traverse City Police officer to Traverse City Central High School, pursuant to a grant Traverse City Area Public Schools received to bring in a school resource officer, according to a memo from city police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien.
The position would mirror that of the school resource officer at Northwest Education Services, and duties would include “education, prevention of crime, investigation of criminal incidents involving school-aged children as either victims or offenders and rehabilitation of offenders.”
