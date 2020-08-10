TRAVERSE CITY — A special county meeting Tuesday to review a lease agreement for a new senior center is a last-ditch effort to put the issue to voters this fall.
“The county board will review the lease, and will determine how they are going to proceed,” Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said Monday. “We have worked pretty heavily with the city over the last couple weeks to get to the point where the two commissions could weave both interests together.”
The city owns the senior center building and the county provides programming under a management agreement set to expire. The building is small, with outdated mechanical systems, and a citizens group, Senior Friends Network, has long advocated for a new facility to be built in its place.
Whether county voters should have the opportunity to vote on a millage yet this fall hinges on whether the two commissions can work out their differences over the lease agreement.
Since the facility would be built on city parkland and managed by the county, attorneys decided the lease agreement was necessary; the county wanted 99 years, the city 50.
“We conceded the 99 years and agreed to 50,” Alger said, “but the ballot question was for the building only and the millage dollars that the county would be requesting aren't just for the building, but for the pickleball courts, the shuffleboard courts and the picnic area — all of that.”
The county wants to manage the outdoor amenities and well as the indoor; the city says the lease should cover the building only.
Ballot language must be approved Aug. 11 by 4:30 p.m. to get the issue on the Nov. 4 ballot, County Clerk Bonnie Scheele previously said.
The special meeting takes place online Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. by livestream at http://gtcmi.us/bocstream or dial-in 408-418-9388, PIN: 792 476 402.
