TRAVERSE CITY — Tonight is the last chance to participate in the National Cherry Festival’s classic adult pit-spitting competition.
Festival Director Kat Paye said the “iconic” event has been a festival staple for many years, but was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone enjoys having it back,” said event co-director Patti Lyon. “Some people take it pretty seriously, but most people are just there to enjoy themselves.”
According to Lyon, spectators get quite involved in the event, and participants get a lot of support from the people who show up to watch.
“Sometimes friends or a husband and wife will compete against each other,” she said, “And that’s always fun to see.”
The free event usually has more than 50 participants each day, according to Lyon.
First-time pit-spitter Drew Laurer said he spit about 30 feet, which surprised him.
“I did a lot better than I thought I would,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun, and a lot of people show up. This was my first time at the Cherry Festival. It’s a good atmosphere.”
He recommends anyone who is interested in the event to stop by and give it a shot.
He also recommends filling the lungs as deeply as possible before launching the pit: “It’s all about the power.”
Each participant is given three cherries. Lyon recommends cleaning each pit off as much as possible before spitting.
“For the most part, the cleaner and drier [the pit] is, the farther it goes,” she said. “But everyone has their own technique.”
Veteran pit-spitter Tim Carroll certainly does.
He comes from an Old Mission Peninsula pioneer family. At the age of 84, Carroll is a proud fifth-generation Michigander, and a pit-spitting aficionado with a few hot tips for the uninitiated.
“There’s three methods we used as kids,” Carroll said. “There’s the ‘pea shooter,’ the ‘backward spit,’ and the ‘head jerk.’ ”
Here’s how to perform the techniques:
For the pea shooter, “You hold the pit in your tongue, and roll your tongue way up. Then you get a big gasp of air behind it and shoot it out.”
To perform a backward spit, “You roll the tongue toward the back of your mouth with the pit at the back of your tongue. You just put all that business at the back of your mouth and go from there.”
And, last but not least, to perform a head jerk, “You put the pit at the back of your throat, as far as you can, with your head tilted as far back as possible. Then you thrust it forward.”
Carroll added that anyone interested in attempting these techniques should be careful. “I don’t want anyone choking to death.”
The festival’s pit-spit record is held by Randy Simmons, who once spit more than 80 feet.
“Simmons is a pit-spit regular,” Lyon said, “He spit over 56 feet earlier this week.”
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the longest cherry pit-spit distance is held by Brian “Young Gun” Krause. He spit 93 feet, 6½ inches, at the International Cherry Pit-Spitting Championship in Eau Claire, Mich.; in 2004.
First-, second-, and third-place winners are announced at the end of each pit-spit competition; in both men’s and women’s categories.
Each winner receives a Cherry Festival Pit Spit plaque to commemorate their victory.
Lyon pointed out that this is the last Friday of the Cherry Festival, so people should expect a lot of traffic. She recommended that anyone who wants to participate in the final pit-spit competition take travel time into account.
The event will take place in the Open Space Park, from 6 to 7 p.m. Anyone 18 years or older can sign up between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
