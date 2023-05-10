EAST JORDAN — A 33-year-old man wanted for questioning in a 2011 Las Vegas homicide was arrested after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.
On Monday, East Jordan Police Department Chief George Lasater's officers stopped the man on Maple Street near State Street for a traffic violation.
After officers ran the man's driver's license through the Law Enforcement Information Network and the National Crime Information Center, they saw that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lasater said he did not wish to comment on what the man was doing that caused officers to pull him over in the first place, but he said that it is standard practice to run someone's name through those systems once they are pulled over.
He confirmed that the 33-year-old is not originally from northern Michigan. Law enforcement said they are withholding his name until after his arraignment.
The man's outstanding warrant is based on the following charges listed in a statement from the EJPD: murder with a deadly weapon, accessory to murder, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, conspire to commit kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspire to commit robbery, destroying evidence, possession of substance with intent to sell, conspire to violate controlled substance act, transport controlled substance and grand larceny.
Officials said he was taken to the Charlevoix County Jail to await arraignment through the 90th District Court.
The EJPD was assisted at the scene by the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they were unable to locate specific information on this case on Wednesday.
