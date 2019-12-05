GRAND RAPIDS — Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield testified as the trial of Larry Inman stretched into its third day.
Chatfield, R-Levering, was forced to take the stand Thursday at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker denied a motion to quash his subpoena. He answered questions about his relationship with Inman, the 2018 vote on the prevailing wage and mixing money with politics for more than an hour.
Federal prosecutors charged Inman, the Republican lawmaker from Michigan's 104th state House District, with three felonies — attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent — stemming from a corruption investigation that alleges Inman attempted to sell his vote for money in an illegal quid pro quo. Inman could spend between 10-30 years in prison if convicted.
U.S. attorneys Christopher O'Connor and Ronald Stella claim text messages Inman sent June 1-3, 2018, to officials from two labor unions — the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 — as well as a lobbyist connected with the MRCCM show the state representative offered his "no" vote on an attempt to repeal the state's prevailing wage law if he was given $30,000. Inman received no money from either union after the request and later voted in favor of the repeal, which narrowly passed the House by a 56-53 vote.
Chatfield, who was the House speaker pro tempore at the time of the alleged incident, testified he received texts from Inman following the vote in which Inman said his seat in the House was at risk because of his "yes" vote and that he would need "a s--- load of money" to make up for losing votes from construction workers, nurses and teachers in Grand Traverse County.
Chatfield said he did not learn of the accusations against Inman until the media reported the May 14 indictment when Inman was officially charged with the crimes. Chatfield testified that he met with Inman the day the news broke and asked Inman if he sent those texts, to which Inman replied he did. Chatfield said he deemed the texts "inappropriate" and then worked to remove Inman from his role on the House appropriations committee, later sponsoring a resolution asking Inman to resign from his seat.
Although Chatfield said under cross examination that he did not ask Inman why he sent the texts, he did say the behavior was "unbecoming of a legislator."
"It is a commonly understood principle that you do not link money with a vote on legislation," Chatfield said.
Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, said — despite Chatfield's testimony — Thursday's proceedings marked a good moment for the defense.
"It was a good day in the ring. The testimony is establishing that Representative Inman is not responsible for these offenses," Cooke said after the trial adjourned for the day. "There's a story behind these text messages. There's a story that needs to be told, and we're finally getting our chance to tell it."
Cooke has argued the reason Inman voted to support the repeal was not because he did not get money from the labor unions but because he needed to spare Joe Bellino, the Republican representative from the majority Democrat 17th District, from voting "yes." The 17th District has a large contingent of support for labor unions, and Inman texted several people following the vote that Bellino's seat would have been at risk in the upcoming election if he voted for an action detrimental to the unions.
Bellino also testified Thursday and said he does not know Inman well and that they have spoken "maybe two times" but that he knows Inman to be "a little quirky." Bellino said he did not have any conversations with Inman the day of the vote nor did he tell Inman how he was going to vote regarding the prevailing wage — although Bellino thought it was well known that he was always going to be a "no" vote.
However, later testimony from Trey Hines, Inman's legislative director, revealed Bellino sent a bottle of vodka to Inman's office the day following the vote.
Hines also testified that he noticed Inman's use of prescription pain medication following a January 2018 stomach surgery became alarming as the year went on, especially into the summer months. He said Inman was "increasingly unstable," "increasingly obstinate," "forgetful" and "losing it" as Inman's dependence on opioids worsened.
"I felt it was something that would eventually come to a head," Hines said.
Cooke maintained leading up to the trial that Inman's judgment was affected by his addiction to the pain meds and claims the actions in June 2018 were completely out of character.
The prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday shortly after the testimony of FBI Special Agent Jeremy Ashcroft, who led the Inman investigation, wraps up. Cooke said Thursday he plans to call witnesses for the defense, but he continues to decline comment on whether or not Inman will take the stand.
"It's still going to be a long case. We've still got a long way to go," Cooke said.
Jonker said he expects the case to run into next week with the decision being in the jury's hands by as early as Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.