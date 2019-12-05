GRAND RAPIDS — Testimony continued in the federal corruption case against state Representative Larry Inman.
The Republican lawmaker remained largely still — save for scribbling a few notes to his attorney — as jurors listened to nearly five hours of sworn statements from lobbyists, union officials and an FBI forensic examiner during the second trial day.
Inman could spend the next 10-30 years in prison if convicted on the three felonies — attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent — with which he is charged.
“This whole thing has been a long journey of different battles,” Inman said during a brief statement outside the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building. “Every day, I wake up and say, ‘I have to get through this and get back to my life.’”
Day two began with defense questioning of Lisa Canada, the political and legislative director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.
Canada testified Tuesday regarding the text messages she received from Inman in June 2018 that U.S. attorneys Christopher O’Connor and Ronald Stella claim are tantamount to an illegal quid pro quo.
O’Connor said those messages show Inman asking Canada for $30,000 in exchange for his “no” vote on the effort to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law — an action the union publicly opposed.
“I thought he was asking for money ahead of the most important vote to our union,” Canada said during her testimony.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, questioned if Canada’s interpretation of the texts was correct and instead pointed out that Inman never admitted to Canada or anyone else that he would have changed his vote for more money.
Inman was a strong supporter of the union’s stance on the prevailing wage law, but he backed the repeal and voted “yes” during the June 6, 2018, vote when the law was struck down 56-53.
Inman said in a text message to Canada following the House’s action that he changed his vote because fellow Republican Representative Joe Bellino, who voted “no,” would have been in danger of losing his seat if prevailing wage was not struck down.
Cooke also suggested the portions of his client’s texts to Canada and others regarding the prevailing wage that read “we never had this conversation” were in reference to keeping it quiet from other Republicans in the House who may have retaliated against Inman for siding with the unions and revealing inside information about support for the law.
Cooke asked Canada if she ever had a conversation with Inman during which Inman offered his vote for a set price. Canada said she could not recall if that was accurate.
Jurors also heard from lobbyists Jim Kirsch and Noah Smith, who were hired by Canada and the MRCC to focus solely on prevailing wage. Both testified they interacted with Inman regarding the vote and that Inman expressed he was in need of financial help with his 2018 campaign because he feared the Tea Party would run a candidate against him in the primary due to his support of the unions.
Evidence submitted Wednesday showed Inman sent a nearly identical text to Kirsch as he did to Canada that read, “We all need some help!” followed by a mention of a promised $30,000 that had yet to be delivered and a suggestion to max out their donations to other Republican representatives to secure the vote. Kirsch called the text “inappropriate.”
“I’m talking about a vote on legislation, and then his text is about a campaign contribution,” Kirsch said, believing that Inman was asking for money in exchange for a vote.
Smith also testified he felt the text messages were inappropriate and spoke about a March 6, 2018, conversation he had with Inman during which he claims Inman said the trade unions were going to give him $30,000 but that he had not gotten all of the money yet. Smith said he’d look into the matter and sent an email to Canada about it that day.
Cooke asked Smith if he or Canada reported Inman to the authorities at that time, and Smith replied they did not. It was not until the June 3 texts that Canada, Kirsch and Smith believed this request to be an illegal attempt to extort money for Inman’s support.
Dave Fashbaugh, the business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 in Traverse City, also testified that he received a similar text from Inman two days before the ones sent to Canada and Kirsch.
Fashbaugh reached out to Inman on direction from the IBEW office in Washington D.C. and asked if they could talk about prevailing wage. Inman responded that he supported keeping the law in tact but that he would “need a lot of help and a ton of campaign money.” Fashbaugh asked how much, and Inman replied, “It will have to come from all the trade union associations. They told me $30,000. I got $5,000.”
Fashbaugh said he consulted with the union’s legal representation and was told that offering money for the vote was illegal. Fashbaugh later responded to Inman that he could only provide “boots on the ground” and not money. Inman replied, “Good to know!”
Cooke pointed out there were no additional requests for money in the nearly 2,500 pages of data pulled from Inman’s cellphone.
The trial continues Thursday with Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield set to testify at 8:30 a.m.
