TRAVERSE CITY — The first language in the state of Michigan is Anishinaabemowin (also known as the Ojibwe/Ojibwa language, Ojiwbemowin). In fact, the word Michigan derives from Mishigamiing, which loosely translates to “Great Lake.”
Many of the state’s county, city, and town names are influenced by or are direct Anishinaabemowin.
But this language — that is so influential and that once predominated the Midwest — is endangered.
According to the 2006-2010 American Community Survey Brief from the United States Census Bureau, there were only 8,371 Ojibwe speakers in the United States.
The UNESCO Atlas of the World’s Languages in Dangers defines it as a language “spoken by grandparents or older generations, while the parent generation may understand it, they do not speak it to children or among themselves.”
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians elder, Jim Petoskey said that Anishinaabemowin is directly related to the survival of the Anishinaabe (which includes Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawotomi) identity and culture.
“Our language is what defines us” Petoskey said. “It gives us instructions on how to lead our lives.”
Petoskey began taking Anishinaabemowin classes once a week provided by his tribe back in the early ‘80’s to reconnect with his culture that he was devoid of growing up, he said.
Most of the time, Petoskey said, the classes would start off with a strong number of people attending, but would eventually fall to cancellation.
It was hard to keep the language classes constant in the community, he said and he’s seen the effects of the decline.
He explained to understand the language is to understand the culture. The two cannot be separated.
Petoskey describes Anishinaabemowin as a language that is “alive with animacy”, meaning many nouns in English translate as verbs in the language, extending life to objects that are deemed inanimate otherwise.
Take a leaf for example, Petoskey said. In the English word, it is not seen as a living part, “but in our language there is a whole emotional background and connection to the leaf that gives it meaning.”
He went on to say that traditionally elders are the ones to have orally passed the language down through the generations. But because of US government policies that aimed to eradicate Indigenous languages and culture, such as the residential boarding schools, there was a disruption and the language suffered.
“The system has damaged our elders, and they were not able to pass our language down like they are supposed to.”
Petoskey said that this caused a gap in the number of fluent speakers in his community.
Many Michigan tribes are making efforts to revitalize the number of Anishinaabemowin speakers in the Great Lakes Region by offering more than traditional in-person classes.
Local sovereign nations, like the Little River Band of Odawa Indians hosts workshops, and language camps on natural medicines, ceremonies, and traditions with interaction teachings. They also have a collection of YouTube videos that cover an array of topics from beginner lessons, to more advanced.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians will host their third three-day workshop series titled “Emkowaataagozijig III,” (sharing their knowledge III).
The event start Oct. 26 on the virtual platform Zoom and will include Anishinaabemowin teachings from a wide array of fluent speakers.
For 26-year-old Anishinaabe Taleigh Sloma, online accessibility helps her find her way back to her culture.
Sloma currently lives in Indianapolis with her husband, more than 400 miles from her ancestral homelands with the Grand Traverse Band.
It’s hard to travel for in-person lectures or workshops and that she applauds the efforts made by Michigan tribes to reach more people like herself.
“There are many of us trying to find our way back,” she explained, adding that her family was stripped of their heritage because of assimilation. Those teachings were not passed down to her mother or herself, so it was up to her to bring it back.
“I always felt a disconnection to who I was,” Sloma said, “but speaking the language, I feel that it’s opened back up my culture to me.”
Sloma went on to say that she felt a huge nudge to enroll in classes after her grandmother passed earlier in the spring.
“There is a a great responsibility in passing on the language, and I don’t want to perpetuate the feeling of disconnection for the future generations,” Sloma said.
Under the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s Language Outreach Specialist, Isabella Osawamick, Sloma is taking weekly classes and offered one-on-one zoom meetings.
Although taking classes for a very brief time, she said she already feels a spiritual connection to herself and her surrounding when she’s speaking Anishinaabemowin, and said that the language “ feels right, like I am home.”
