If You Go

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, in partnership with Nongwa Wellness Center, presents "Emkowaataagozijig III"

"Sharing their knowledge" workshops run:

Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free workshop is open to anyone who wants to learn Anishinaabemowin from an array of fluent speakers.

Register at: https://bit.ly/3m4by6A or call 231-534-7252 for more information.