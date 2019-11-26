TRAVERSE CITY — State election officials approved language of the recall petition to remove three trustees from the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Members of the election committee, at a hearing before Judge Melanie Stanton, voted 3-0 Tuesday to OK a submission of recall language against TCAPS President Sue Kelly, Treasurer Matt Anderson and Secretary Pam Forton.
Approval of the motion, brought forth by Ian Ashton of the TCAPS Transparency group, is the first step cleared in the movement to overhaul the TCAPS board.
The effort began in the wake of the controversy surrounding former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon's resignation.
The language states the reason for the recall is because the board member "voted for Superintendent Ann Cardon to start August 1, 2019, but then within 78 days of service [she or he] voted to terminate Ann Cardon's employment with TCAPS on Oct 17, 2019, in a mutual separation agreement, costing the district and taxpayers $180,000 in severance pay."
The group will have to gather nearly 11,700 signatures for each trustee it wishes to recall.
Kelly, Anderson and Forton now have 10 days to appeal the decision.
Check www.Record-Eagle.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.