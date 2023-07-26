GREILICKVILLE — A Lake Leelanau woman charged with operating under the influence causing death sustained her not-guilty plea.
On July 20, Christen Kelly Landry's attorneys did not take a plea agreement during a pre-trial hearing, court records showed.
Landry was charged with operating under the influence causing death after hitting and killing Evelyn Kellogg, 43, and her dog with her car, according to police reports. Kellogg was walking her dog on the shoulder of East Lingaur Road near South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 when they were struck.
The case was bound over from the district court for trial in the 13th Circuit Court in Leelanau County. If convicted, Landry could face up to 15 years in prison, according to Section 257.625 of the Michigan Vehicle Code.
Her case will move toward trial, with a final conference hearing to be set sometime in August, according to a 13th Circuit Court administrator.
The administrator confirmed that Landry still has the option to change her plea up until the first day of trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.