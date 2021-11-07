ARCADIA — Jim Meredith and Robbie Lindeman have a familiar ritual when opening or closing the seasonal property in rural Blaine Township they’ve owned since 2011.
Call the plumber to have the water turned on or off.
Give their two-story saltbox the once-over, and either check for winter damage or finish a fall cleanup.
And, of course, walk the small acreage to enjoy early spring growth or late fall colors.
Then in 2017, Meredith discovered a document in the property’s paperwork that gave him pause.
A note on a 2010 parcel sketch from Jenema Land Surveys Papineau P.C. of Benzonia, lists a small triangle at the northeast edge of their 20-acre property as an “area of uncertain title.”
Meredith said he checked plat maps, the county’s master plan, title work, the township’s zoning ordinance and documents from the township assessor, all of which showed the acreage as a single property, with nothing stated about any title issues.
“I thought, ‘Well, hmm, that’s curious,” Meredith, a retired architect from the Detroit area, said. “’I’ve got to do something about that.’”
What he did was alert Benzie County’s equalization department, where he says a staff member checked the records and said more research was needed.
To Meredith, this sounded like an internal issue for the county to resolve and for the next three years, the couple added “visiting the equalization department” to their list of seasonal tasks.
“So in 2018, spring and fall, in 2019 spring and fall, in 2020 spring and fall,” Meredith said. “Basically, we’re dropping in and seeing Brianne and saying, ‘Hey, what’s the status on things?’”
Brianne Lindsay is the department’s field appraiser. She deferred an interview to her boss, Thomas Longanbach, the equalization department’s director.
“Nobody could ever produce a document saying even the previous owner owned the property,” Longanbach said, of the one-acre triangle. “It goes all the way back to Mr. Cutler’s estate. Mr. Cutler owned that triangle. But when Mr. Cutler deeded it over to the next guy, it didn’t go with it.”
An old typo
Ward Cutler was an Arcadia farmer who died in 1979. His land was parceled out and sold beginning in 1980 and on this at least, there’s agreement: Someone made a mistake when recording the legal description of the property Lindeman and Meredith now own.
The small parcel number was zeroed out and merged with the larger parcel number but the written legal description wasn’t updated.
And no one realized it for more than 40 years.
“It was a fault within their own system,” Lindeman, a textile artist, said.
Blaine Township Assessor Amy DeHaan agreed.
“They (county officials) could have told Jim at that time what needed to be done to get that title cleared,” said DeHaan, who has walked the property with Meredith. “I don’t think this should have ever happened.”
Meredith said the couple was repeatedly told by Benzie County officials the property had fallen off the tax rolls, but a fix that would take about three years to complete was in the works.
In the meantime, records show, staff with the equalization department in January 2018 noted the description error and asked Blaine Township to re-create the old parcel number. On Feb. 16, 2018 a notice of assessment was sent to Ward Cutler — who died more than 40 years before — addressed to the Benzie County Governmental Center.
Lindeman and Meredith were unaware of this, however, and by May of this year, both said they thought enough time had passed for the county’s so-called three-year process to be resolved.
So it came as a shock when Meredith made his bi-annual visit to the equalization department only to be told the property was going up for auction.
Foreclosure
“I was flabbergasted,” Jim said. “And that’s when we discovered the county, rather than correcting the property description, instead basically utilized the opportunity to put it up for foreclosure, forfeiture and ultimately, to tax sale.”
The online auction would be arranged by a Kalamazoo-based company, Title Check, an outside vendor, on Aug. 2.
Title Check’s general manager Marty Spaulding said the company contracts with 70 of Michigan’s 83 counties to administer municipal foreclosure auctions. He expects to add a few more counties yet this year.
During the next two months, Lindeman and Meredith made repeated requests to the county for more information and were told county employees and elected officials could not give legal advice.
They called attorneys but said they could find no one to take their case.
On July 20, Meredith decided to represent their case himself and filed a motion to intervene to protect assets in 13th Circuit Court.
It did not go well.
Judge David A. Thompson ruled that while the couple was obviously interested in the property, that did not mean they had a provable, legal interest in the property. Motion denied.
“To my knowledge, and they took me to court for this, they don’t have any ownership in that property,” Treasurer Michelle Thompson said. “This parcel is adjacent to their parcel. The courts agree with me they have no ownership in this property. So we took it to sale per statute.”
Thompson, who is no relation to Judge Thompson and has been the treasurer of Benzie County for 10 years, added that this particular tax issue wasn’t all that unusual.
“This happens frequently with parcels,” Thompson said. “More so in villages, not so much in country settings, where lots are being divided and parts are being sold. And somebody typographically errors. I’ve got one in Elberta for 8.6 feet that I’m working on.”
Standard process is to put the parcel back on the tax roll by looking for the last known owner, she said. That owner is billed and can either pay the taxes, or the county will foreclose and take it to auction or in some other way, get it back on the tax roll, she said.
Taxes aren’t levied based on a map, Thompson said, they’re levied based on the property’s legal description and the auction was mandated by Michigan’s tax code.
Tax auction
On Aug. 2, Lindeman and Meredith sat at their kitchen table in Farmington Hills, stared anxiously at a computer screen and braced themselves for the bidding to start.
“This thing operated exactly the same,” Meredith said, of retail auction sites like eBay. “There’s no action that takes place for, I’d say 23 hours and 47 minutes, then suddenly in the last seconds everything explodes.”
The auction closed at 7 p.m. Meredith said he logged his final bid at the very last moment and wasn’t sure he’d entered it in time.
There was only one other bidder, Meredith’s final bid was logged and the couple was able to buy back an acre of property they thought they already owned, for $7,400 in back taxes and fees.
The couple said they were relieved; an internal email chain shared with the Record-Eagle shows Benzie County officials were, too.
“I see that the Blaine Township parcel did sell at the tax sale,” Field Appraiser Lindsay wrote to Treasurer Thompson on Aug. 4. “Just wondering if you know yet who actually bought it? Just curious.”
“Jim Meredith. Phew,” Thompson replied.
Spaulding said one way to think about the whole dilemma was for Lindeman and Meredith to actually consider themselves fortunate the parcel went to auction. It was the only way for them to get clear title on what he termed an “orphaned” piece of property.
Neither adverse possession, the state’s Marketable Title Act, nor hiring an attorney to “quiet” the title would have necessarily solved the problem, Spaulding said.
Adverse possession requires the owner to be aware someone else is using their property, the Marketable Title Act cures old clerical defects but only if a person’s name is somewhere on the deed and while an attorney might have been able to fix the title issues by tracking down Cutler’s executor, Lindeman and Meredith would be out attorney fees plus the back taxes, and that might have been pricier than what they paid at auction, he said.
Neither Lindeman nor Meredith say they feel at all fortunate, however.
Especially since they did track down Joan Gilbert, the executor of the Cutler Estate, and she signed an affidavit stating the property was combined and sold as a single 21-acre parcel back in 1980.
Gilbert could have signed a deed stating as much, but by then it was too late, Meredith said.
The foreclosure process had already begun and there was no way to stop it or even slow it down.
“I imagine this fantasy in which in the spring of 2019, we walk into the equalization office and they say, ‘Hmm, we’ve discovered this anomaly in record-keeping and what I would recommend is to engage an attorney to explore an idea of what is called ‘quiet claim,’” Meredith said. “And when you’ve done that, come back and talk to us.”
Lindeman is a little more succinct.
“These people were aggressive about this whole thing,” Lindeman said. “They never gave us any chance whatsoever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.