TRAVERSE CITY — Lily pads, spawning fish, sunning turtles and even an eagle’s nest all intermingle at a spot in Arbutus Lake the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy hopes to preserve.
The nonprofit behind numerous natural areas aims to raise $2.4 million to buy 120 acres on the lake’s Turtle Cove, conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown said.
The shallow spot’s idyllic name is no joke, according to two lakeshore owners familiar with the boggy corner of the lake. Both Sue Foster, Arbutus Lake Association president and board member since its founding, and lakeside owner Scott Tinker said they support the idea, no question.
Turtle Cove and the land around it is one of the most ecologically sensitive shorelines on all of Arbutus Lake, Foster said.
“And everybody is in agreement ... everyone I’ve talked to, they’re just all very excited about the possibility of keeping that shoreline natural so that our grandkids can enjoy paddling or kayaking into Turtle Cove and looking up and seeing the eagle’s nest, or look down in there and seeing the turtles sunning themselves on the edge of the water,” she said.
Tinker echoed those desires to save the land as a spot his grandkids can enjoy someday — he’s a fourth-generation lakeshore owner himself, his great-grandparents having bought an island in the lake in 1921, he said.
Now, the land conservancy has through 2023 to raise enough to buy the land, open it to the public and maintain it through the years, Chown said. Within the total is around $160,000 for a stewardship endowment, and $115,000 to develop trails and a small parking spot for the public.
It also represents a discount on what the land would otherwise fetch, courtesy of its current owners, Casey and Dana Cowell, Chown said. They’re offering the whole property although the conservancy could buy a portion of it if it can’t raise the full amount. An earlier September deadline should tell the nonprofit if it can achieve its goal and buy it all.
A message left for Casey Cowell wasn’t returned Tuesday, but he told the conservancy for its recent publication that it was “glaringly obvious” that so much undeveloped land along the lake ought to be preserved.
Chown said it’s a unique spot, not only for its ecological richness but in being such a large tract of undeveloped land so close to Traverse City. There’s an urgency to save a wetland and the woods uphill of it, as protecting them is critical to keeping the lake’s water quality high.
Donors have already agreed to put up about $1 million, thanks to Tinker and others asking other lakeshore owners to support the purchase, Chown said.
“There’s a lot of strong feelings about why it’s so important to preserve it, so we’re heartened by the early support,” he said. “But it’s like everything else, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
The Arbutus Lake Association has been monitoring that water quality since its formation in 1991, Foster said — the same year as the land conservancy’s founding. Turtle Cove has a mucky bottom that locks up nutrients like phosphorus that, if stirred up by development and dredging, could hurt the lake’s health.
Concerns over damage to the lake featured large in the backlash against a proposed housing development slated for the land in the 1990s, Foster said — those plans were eventually dropped.
Since then, East Bay Township adopted more strict zoning rules covering shoreline development on Arbutus Lake and others nearby, Foster said. Some lots have sold near Turtle Cove’s south shore and she wants to ensure the symbiotic relationship between land and water isn’t broken.
So too does Tinker, who said it’s important that such places are preserved in the face of a development boom that can tax the government bodies in charge of regulating growth.
“There’s always going to be challenges between development and preservation, and development done well is good, but we can’t let it all get developed or the things that we all treasure are lost,” he said.
Same goes for turning 120 acres of woods adjacent to a state forest campground into a passive recreation spot, Chown said. Unlike several conservancy properties on lakeshores, this one wouldn’t have any kind of shoreline infrastructure like a dock or kayak launch. A boat launch in the nearby campground should suffice for lake access, he added.
