BEAR LAKE — Several area property owners banded together to form a residents’ advisory group, in response to what they say is a lack of information from elected officials about a proposed sewer project.
“We were concerned that the only message that was getting out there was from those who are pushing the project and not those who have to pay for the project,” said Brian Devilling, a co-founder of STEP Advisory Group.
Devilling, owner of two cottages on Bear Lake, said the advisory group was formed by six Bear Lake and Portage Lake property owners, who’ve studied voluminous documents about the proposed project in an effort to make the economics more accessible.
In 2017, officials from the Village of Bear Lake, Bear Lake Township, Pleasanton Township and Onekama Township, appointed representatives to a Two Lake Collaborative Sewer Authority, tasked with determining the feasibility of a new public sewer system.
After years of what meeting minutes show were starts, stops and bureaucratic challenges, sewer authority chairman David Meister earlier this month submitted a federal funding application with the USDA’s Rural Development office.
Meister said, in a March 7 public meeting, the application did not compel officials to go ahead with the project, but rather would glean details about whether grants and loans could help pay the estimated $60 million cost.
Devilling said STEP members were not opposed to the application, but suggested it might already be moot.
“Certainly if the project was to go forward, we have no issue with trying to get as much federal funding as possible,” Devilling said. “The problem that we see is we already know what the minimum cost is going to be and we feel it is too much for families to afford.”
Meister previously estimated owners of developed property would pay $130 a month if grants and loans were secured. Vacant property would be assessed a lower rate, possibly $34 a month, he said.
Without a grant, STEP says engineering documents show a developed property owner would pay $229.79 a month.
“The people who are in this sewer district, everyone cares about water quality and protecting that for future generations,” Devilling said. “But we also realize the price tag is enormous.”
A public sewer system, if approved, would replace the current hodge-podge of septic tanks and drain fields used by lakeside homes, cottages, churches and businesses.
Some of these systems are decades old; others are modern, and installed within the past year, records show.
These individual systems have not so far negatively impacted water quality in either lake, according to the results of testing by District 10 Health Department staff.
Elevated bacteria levels are regularly detected in an Onekama-area stream flowing past an area of densely situated cottages, which Matt Fournier, an environmental health supervisor, said could be from septic systems near Portage Lake.
This bacteria has, so far, not affected water quality in either of the lakes, which Fournier said was excellent.
State statutes show if owners of land constituting 20 percent or more by mass, oppose the project, it cannot proceed. Also at issue, however, is how and when residents who oppose the proposed project should communicate that to officials.
In February, an anonymous citizens’ group paid a commercial online mailing service to send official-looking letters to hundreds of area property owners, with what officials said was inaccurate information, and used the return address of the municipalities’ elected clerks.
The letters, which Meister said confused residents and spurred false accusations, included instructions for how recipients could mail their opposition to their local unit of government and many did, though it’s unclear how or whether these will be recorded.
Devilling said STEP has no connection to the anonymous letter-writers, and invited anyone seeking more information about the proposed project to visit the group’s website, twolakesewer.com.
“Our opposition is not focused on the people involved with the project, but the project itself,” Devilling said.
The sewer authority also posts documents on its website, twolakeauthority.com.
