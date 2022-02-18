TRAVERSE CITY — A months-long plummet in Lake Michigan water levels — which barely paused for a paltry seasonal rise in 2021 — may have bottomed out, at least for now.
Keith Kompoltowicz, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District chief of watershed hydrology, said levels in lakes Michigan and Huron could drop a few more inches but they’ve likely reached their seasonal low. A warm December followed by a cold January led to more evaporation from the Great Lakes, pushing the seasonal fall even further.
“So when you look at the combined effects of what we model for evaporation and what we track in terms of runoff and precipitation, a large amount of it could potentially be traced to evaporation,” he said.
Lakeshore owners who just a few years ago scrambled to save their beaches, or even their cottages or homes, should be pleased with what the USACE’s six-month forecast shows, Kompoltowicz said.
Even if the forecast’s most bullish numbers play out, waters in July will top out a good 19-plus inches below the record high set in 2020, the USACE’s monthly bulletin for February shows. Those records are for measurements dating back to 1918.
That highest predicted level is also a few inches shy of the notably slight summer peak of 2021, according to the forecast bulletin.
“The prevailing trend is for still below where we were a year ago, but above the long-term average still,” Kompoltowicz said.
But where water levels that within the past decade set new records for both lows and highs are headed in the longer term depends on conditions over the next six months, Kompoltowicz said.
The most certain thing about lake levels is that they rise starting in the spring, peak mid-summer then start to drop in the fall, said Lauren Fry, a principal investigator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. Snow melt and rainfall drives the rise, while evaporation is behind the drop, and that can accelerate as the gap between warm water and cold air grows.
How much of a rise in spring and how much of a drop in the fall can vary from year to year, and that adds some uncertainty in predicting water levels, Fry said.
Very wet conditions that pushed lake levels from the lows hit over the winter of 2012-13 to the highs of 2020 went away, and now the Great Lakes basin has been drier than normal, setting records in certain locations, Kompoltowicz said.
For Lake Superior, the water supplies in January look to be the lowest on record, at least according to provisional data, Kompoltowicz said. That measure looks at precipitation and runoff flowing into a lake, minus evaporation.
Precipitation over lakes Michigan and Huron for January were just 35 percent of the average amount, according to the USACE’s monthly bulletin.
It would take very wet conditions to push lakes Michigan and Huron — considered one body of water because of their large connection at the Straits of Mackinac — back above where they were in 2021, Fry said.
And while research points to climate change driving more precipitation, it remains to be seen how global trends in climate could relate to lake level trends, Fry said. It’s a subject of ongoing research, but it’s a “very, very complex question” to answer.
“There isn’t a strong, I guess, consensus in terms of how much water levels will change, or even in some cases in what direction that change will be, because it really is the interplay between evaporation and precipitation,” she said.
