TRAVERSE CITY — One area water guru compares living with Great Lakes high water levels to living on the top floor of a 100-story skyscraper.
The floor we want to be on — "the sweet spot" — is near the 50th floor, said Mark Breederland, extension educator with the nonprofit Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City.
"None of the scenarios show us going to the 50th floor in the next year," Breederland said. "We're going to be living the high life here for a long time."
Water levels in Lake Michigan and Huron were at 581.4 feet this month, according to reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While that number is 3 inches below what they were in October and in November of last year, it's still 32 inches above the long-term average, data shows.
Levels on lakes Superior and Erie also dropped 3 inches since last month, while Lake Ontario saw a 5-inch decrease.
Lakes Michigan and Huron are down about 10 inches from where they were in July, which is typically the high point for the year, Breederland said. Levels typically rise about a foot in the spring and drop about a foot in the fall, he said.
Despite forecasts for a colder La Niña winter, which would bring about better evaporation of water off the warmer lake and bring the levels down, none of the projections show water levels dropping, even with low precipitation, Breederland said.
Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of the watershed hydrology branch at the Corps’ Detroit District, has said that 2020 will start off with higher levels than were seen in 2019.
"Obviously any drop is good news," Breederland said. "But we started from such a high level. We're still much more at risk than we were two years ago, but we're taking what we can get."
High water has been wreaking havoc around the 10,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline for a few years, but this year's record-breaking levels has pushed things over the brink with crumbling roads, flooded sewer systems, vanishing beaches and homes sliding down eroded bluffs.
Area marinas are also dealing with floating docks that are about as high as they can go.
Peter Moon, harbormaster at Elmwood Township Marina, said he'll take the three inches.
"It's a welcome sight," Moon said.
Right now water levels at the marina are 54 inches higher than they were at their low point several years ago, Moon said.
"We had boats with dragging keels," he said. "This year they're way up."
But while it's easier for boats to get into the marina, thousands of dollars were spent this year raising the launch dock and doing some high water-related repairs.
The Great Lakes set several monthly high-water records this year, topping those set in 1986. Out of 1,200 monthly records, the top 10 are in 2020, Breederland said.
