GREILICKVILLE — A woman and her dog were struck on an evening walk along a road's shoulder, and the driver has been charged as a suspect in their deaths.
Lake Leelanau resident Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, was walking her dog on the shoulder of South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night where they were hit by a car and died on-scene near East Linguar Road, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll from the Michigan State Police.
Christen Kelly Landry, 52, from Lake Leelanau was arrested and arraigned in connection to the crash.
On Friday afternoon, Landry was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on one count operating under the influence causing death, court records showed.
During her arraignment, Landry confirmed that she has no prior criminal record, except for "a couple traffic violations."
Both defense attorney Paul Hubbell and assistant prosecuting attorney Tristan Chamberlain argued that Landry would not be a flight risk, citing her practically non-existent record and how she's spent the majority of her life living in Leelanau County.
Magistrate Norene Katsys agreed with the attorneys and set a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with no tethering and twice a day PBT testing.
If convicted, Landry could face up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, according to the state statute. MSP officials said the crash is still under investigation. Carroll would not give her PBT or BAC levels, citing the ongoing investigation and court case.
Landry's next court date will be on Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
