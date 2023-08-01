CHARLEVOIX — More than a dozen first responders were honored at an annual awards ceremony for their work in the community.
On Wednesday, the Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority and the Boyne City EMS teams hosted an annual award ceremony at Hayes Township Hall.
This ceremony recognizes "exceptional service and life-saving actions that the team members performed in the previous 12 months," Roy Griffitts, board president of the Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority, said in a statement.
Sixteen awards were presented during the ceremony — 13 of them going to Lake Charlevoix members and the other three going to Boyne City EMS members, with eight honorees earning multiple awards.
Winners were Chris Johnson, Chris McGee, Jarica Peck, Jesse Williams, Lyon Stephens, Erik Hosler, Mike Pionk, Tom Tuck, Brenda Wilson, Wendi Noeske, Manual "Joe" Travers, Jason Coffey, Casey Riley, Tom Birgy, Craig Johnson and Jesse Silva.
CPR saves were given to first responders who arrived at the scene with a patient in full cardiac arrest with no heartbeat or breath sounds, and were then able to revive them.
The Life-Saving Award was given to a EMT after he administered Narcan, saving someone's life. Meritorious awards were presented to responders who "exemplified their commitment to saving lives and working together as a team to create a successful outcome."
Because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Griffitts said he couldn't give specifics on any of the incidents that prompted recognition.
The ceremony coincided with the two-year anniversary of the creation of Lake Charlevoix EMS, according to Griffitts.
"The mutual aid policies in place at both agencies has proven time and again to benefit the citizens of both service areas," Mike Cain, Boyne City's city manager said in a statement.
