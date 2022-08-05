TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-year-old man from Lake Ann has died from injuries following a fatal car crash that killed another man near the intersection of Gray Road and M-72.
The Lake Ann man was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Long Lake Township on July 29, authorities said.
Captain Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse County sheriff's office said he was informed that the young man did not make it early on Friday morning.
Police reports stated that the Lake Ann man was heading east on M-72, and struck another vehicle from behind near the intersection of Gray Road. According to previous reporting, the driver of that vehicle, a 46-year-old Traverse City woman, went off the road and rolled over. She and another passenger sustained minor injuries and were not sent to Munson, officials said.
After hitting the woman, the driver veered over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from Ironwood, who was killed, the release stated.
According to Clark, the sheriff's office is still waiting for the toxicology report of the Lake Ann man and for a Michigan State Police accident report to come back. This incident is still under investigation.
