TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-year-old Lake Ann man died Friday from the injuries he sustained in July 29 three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Gray Road and M-72, police said.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the collision in Long Lake Township, authorities said.
The crash also claimed the life of another driver, a 44-year-old man from Ironwood.
Capt. Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse County sheriff's office said the Lake Ann man was heading east on M-72, when his vehicle struck another vehicle from behind near the intersection of Gray Road.
That vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman, went off the road and rolled over. She and another passenger sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital, sheriff's deputies said.
After that initial collision, the Lake Ann driver's vehicle veered across the centerline and struck the westbound vehicle, killing the driver from Ironwood.
According to Clark, the sheriff's office is waiting for the toxicology report and a Michigan State Police accident report. This incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.