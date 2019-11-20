LAKE ANN — A former employee of Lake Ann Hardwood Sawmill is accused of running up $4,000 in Western Union charges on his boss's credit card.
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested Michael McCumber, 33, of Cadillac, on Nov. 16, according to an MSP statement.
McCumber had asked his boss for one-time use of his credit card to get McCumber's car out of impound, the statement read.
But along with the $349.49 impound charge, an additional 20 Western Union charges appeared on the employer's statement, totaling more than $4,000, the statement read.
McCumber was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County for one count Financial Transaction Device Fraud, a felony punishable by four years and/or $5,000 fine.
His bond was set at $1,000/10 percent cash.
McCumber’s next court appearance is on Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.