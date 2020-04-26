TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closes the right-turn lane on Lafranier Road at South Airport Road from 7 a.m. to noon April 27. Crews plan to work on the traffic signal during that time. Motorists must follow all traffic cones and signs.
Lafranier Road lane closure
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
