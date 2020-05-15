TRAVERSE CITY — State Senator Jim Stamos got the ball rolling, and lunch is now on the line.
The sport is the U.S. Census, the game is response rates, and the players are Alpena and Grand Traverse counties.
“Senator Stamos put a challenge out at a statewide town hall that Alpena County would beat Grand Traverse County in self-response,” said U.S. Census representative David Springsteen.
“I think we can all pitch in together and make sure we win over here.”
Self-response means taking the initiative to fill out the census without having someone come to your door.
As of Wednesday, Grand Traverse was ahead by less than a point.
A percentage point, that is.
Grand Traverse had 67.1 percent of its households responding, to Alpena’s 66.2 percent, data uploaded to 2020census.gov shows.
“Jim is a friend of mine but oh heck, Grand Traverse County will do a much better job,” Sen. Wayne Schmidt said Thursday. “I’ll just leave it at that.”
Both counties are besting the statewide response rate of 65.7 percent.
The national rate is 59 percent. Minnesota ranks highest at 69.1 percent, Puerto Rico ranks lowest at 8.1 percent, with Michigan’s 65.7 percent coming in fourth.
Township-by-township figures are also available online.
But if residents don’t keep our eye on the ball, victory for Grand Traverse County could be fleeting, said Administrator Nate Alger.
“I coach for the Big North Conference,” Alger quipped to county commissioners Wednesday, “and I can tell you, nobody likes to lose to Alpena.”
The Big North Conference was created in 1997 and is a competitive geographical unit of the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The U.S. Census is a data-gathering project mandated by the Constitution in 1902 to count every person living in the U.S. and its five territories.
Few would have used the two groups in the same sentence, let alone put them on the same playing field.
That was before COVID-19 slam-dunked a range of competitive sports from Little League to Major League and beyond.
“I’m not a sports person,” County Commissioner Betsy Coffia said Thursday. “But if it works for people, if it gets them excited and makes sure we’re properly responding, then that works for me.”
On Wednesday, she doubled down.
“We can have a little friendly competition,” Coffia told her fellow commissioners. “Some of you are ahead of Mr. Hundley and myself in the city. So maybe we can see who can do the best at getting all of our folks to 100 percent.”
Coffia was referring to Census Tract data, which shows smaller units of response rates and is also available online.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley and Coffia both represent areas within the city limits. Data shows some of these have response rates as low as 51 percent.
“Certainly in the city,” Coffia said, “we’ve got some work to do.”
“Yes, it looks like my area of the city is a little delinquent here,” Hundley said.
Friendly competition aside, Springsteen said final census numbers are used to allocate at least $675 billion in federal funding.
For every person who lives here and is not counted, the Michigan Nonprofit Association estimated the county loses $1,800.
“Do you want roads? Do you want children to have school lunches? Do you want libraries?” Coffia asked. “Well, that’s why it’s important to go online and fill out this form. It’s tied to significant funding.”
Completing the census is a sprint, not a marathon.
It’s nine questions are available online at 2020census.gov, and take less than 10 minutes to complete.
“As a whole, things look pretty good,” Springsteen said. “We can always do better, though, until we hit 100 percent.”
In person-canvassers were benched for 90 days by the coronavirus but will be back in the game beginning June 14, Springsteen said.
Residents who have not responded, along with those who live in apartment buildings or have post office boxes will be “renumerated” in person, he said.
“That’s the old school process, where somebody knocks on your door,” Springsteen said.
The census is scheduled to be complete by the end of October — just in time for cross-country, football, hockey, soccer, volleyball and water polo seasons — should they happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.