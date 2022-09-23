TRAVERSE CITY — There will be no bow season on Power Island this fall.
Grand Traverse County announced Friday that Power Island and connected Bassett Island will not open to deer hunting for the 2022 season to allow the deer population to rebound.
"Our security cameras and field observations show a distinct lack of deer population and browsing throughout the island,” said Power Island Park Ranger Fred Tank in a press statement.
This is a testament to the success of the county's Parks and Recreation several-year policy in allowing bow hunting to control destruction based the over-browsing that came of an unmanaged herd, said County Parks and Recreation Director John Chase.
The islands will continue to be open to leave-no-trace camping through mid-October, weather-permitting, the release said. Reservations can be made at http://www.gtcountymi.gov/parks.
