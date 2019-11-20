TRAVERSE CITY — A woman who subjected her pets to “deplorable” living conditions won’t be allowed to own animals.
Judge Robert Cooney sentenced Debra Sampson, of Kingsley, to two years of probation Wednesday morning in 86th District Court. A mental health assessment, regular officer check-ins and a provision banning pet ownership come with it.
“A lot of times the people in these situations, they care more about animals than anybody else. That’s why they have 100 cats or dogs or whatever it is,” Cooney said. “But Ms. Sampson, you’re not prepared to properly care for animals.”
Investigators seized eight cats, four dogs, one mourning dove, one tortoise, a ball python and a chicken from Sampson’s “extremely unsanitary” Kingsley home this summer, according to 86th District Court records.
Sampson, 63, initially faced a felony charge of cruelty to 10 or more animals, records show. A plea deal offered her two reduced charges of cruelty to 2-3 animals, both misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year behind bars.
“I don’t believe that I harmed my critters,” Sampson told the court Wednesday. “I took very good care of them all my life.”
An anonymous tip led animal control officers to Sampson’s rural home on June 7, Grand Traverse County Animal Control Supervisor Jamie Croel previously told the Record-Eagle. Cooney noted details of what they found during sentencing.
Homemade cages lining the walls of Sampson’s home held several cats, and a number of dogs rested in excrement-filled crates, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department report. In Sampson’s living room, a caged and anxious raccoon paced its confines throughout the search.
Each cage was filled with urine and feces, according to the report.
Treatment at Northwood Animal Hospital revealed several animals were underweight, severely dehydrated, covered in sores and sported minor growth deformities due to poor nutrition, the report states. One cat’s untrimmed claws had grown into its paw, and one dog’s eye had to be removed due to infection.
Others were found to be in fairly normal condition.
Sampson’s Attorney Shawn Worden requested Wednesday she be spared jail time.
“This is a neglect case — this is not a cruelty or active abuse case,” Worden said, offering photographs of Sampson’s home to the court as proof. “Ms. Sampson has very limited resources, very limited means, she has very significant mental health and physical health issues, and she lived the way her animals lived. That’s not appropriate, but it’s a plain and simple fact.”
Worden also produced invoices from years of Sampson’s visits to Companion Animal Hospital, which totaled about $29,000.
Cooney also levied Sampson 30 days of community service, and she’ll have to comply with whatever treatment plan is recommended to her after that mental health evaluation. He waived her court-appointed attorney fees.
“Lots of people have mental health issues and they’re all different,” Cooney said. “It’s how you choose to deal with it that matters.”
