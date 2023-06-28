KINGSLEY — Just shy of four months after his start date, Brad Reyburn, Kingsley Area Schools superintendent, announced his imminent departure, according to the district.
Anthony Temple, Kingsley school board president, attributed the development to Reyburn's difficulties finding housing in the area.
Reyburn, who most recently worked as a principal at Newaygo Public Schools, has not yet been able to permanently relocate to northern Michigan.
This week, he accepted a job offer with Fremont Public Schools, roughly 10 minutes from where he lives, allowing him to be closer to his family, Temple said.
This comes a couple of weeks after the board completed Reyburn's first performance evaluation, giving him a favorable 3 out of 4 rating.
"We probably hurt ourselves," Temple said. "Because, yeah, when the other district called, I couldn't say anything bad about the guy. We had the review out there that showed he was doing everything well."
Reyburn is expected to stay on for the next few months, hopefully until the Kingsley board is able to hire a replacement, Temple said.
Temple received the news from Reyburn late Tuesday. It wasn't a surprise: the school board was aware that Reyburn had a first round of interviews with the Fremont district last week, and second round Tuesday. Kingsley Area Schools announced the update on its website around midday Wednesday.
Temple said they are sad to see him go, and that he was able to take the district in a positive direction, specifically citing the way he made himself available to the community. But he added that there is "no turmoil."
"Family comes first," he said.
Temple said with Reyburn staying on temporarily to see the district through the transition, the process should be smooth. And he's confident the district will be able to continue in a positive direction after he's gone.
Reyburn was hired to replace former Superintendent Keith Smith. Smith resigned by taking a $700,000 buyout in September 2022 following a flurry of public criticism regarding his leadership.
Reyburn's contract had a base pay rate of $134,000 a year, with a possible one-time, $5,000 moving stipend.
The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m Friday in the Kingsley High School library to discuss hiring a search firm. They are currently considering contracting with the Michigan Association of School Boards at a rate of $5,500, and hope to have a replacement by August, Temple said.
Reyburn could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.