KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Public Schools Board of Education will spend $5,500 in its search for a new superintendent.
Following the announcement of Superintendent Brad Reyburn’s departure this week, trustees voted unanimously Friday to contract with the Michigan Association of School Boards to help find his replacement.
In doing so, they passed on rehiring the Michigan Leadership Institute, which conducted the previous superintendent search in December.
Because Reyburn stayed in his position less than a year, MLI would have offered its services at no additional cost, not including travel costs. But Trustee Tina Schleich said she did not feel MLI had been adequately supportive of the district when it conducted its previous search.
“I think the price of the MASB is a fraction of what it will do to support the community and the staff,” she said.
Trustees also turned down a more local firm, Staffed for You, citing a lack of the right qualifications.
Reyburn is expected to continue in his current role until roughly the end of August, when the district hopes to have a new candidate selected.
The former Newaygo Public Schools principal started his position with the Kingsley school district four months ago, and had not yet permanently relocated to northern Michigan. This week, he accepted a job with Fremont Public Schools, roughly 10 minutes from his home, as previously reported.
Board President Tony Temple said Reyburn had trouble finding housing in the area, and that this change will allow him to spend more time with his family.
Reyburn’s contract had a base pay rate of $134,000 a year, with a $5,000 moving stipend.
He replaced former Superintendent Keith Smith, who resigned in September 2022 and took a $700,000 buyout, after holding the top job for more than a 12 years. Smith and Kingsley school board members said that that agreement was reached after a long closed session discussion about how best to move the district forward.
In the months leading up to the break, district leadership fielded intense criticism from some members of the community regarding transparency and Smith’s leadership and treatment of teachers.
Smith resigned in exchange for a full buyout of the remaining 5-year rolling contract offered to him by the school board.
After leaving Kingsley, Smith had less than a year before reaching eligibility for retirement. On Jan. 1, he signed a six-month contract to work part-time for Vanderbilt Area Schools. According to previous reporting, Smith said that, at the end of his time with Vanderbilt, he could retire then, but did not know if he would.
“We will see where life takes me,” Smith said in March.
While MASB officials have expressed confidence they can find Kingsley a new superintendent by September, Temple stressed that the board shouldn’t feel pressured to make a decision by then if no suitable options present themselves in that time.
Interviews could occur some time in August.
Meanwhile, Jason Stowe, a former educator who served as interim superintendent for the Kingsley district from September through January, offered to serve in that temporary role again if needed, Temple told trustees at Friday’s meeting.
The board at its July meeting will likely discuss the possibility of hiring Stowe on retainer to ensure he remains available if they need him to step in by September.
The district’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 10.
