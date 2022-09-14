KINGSLEY — The superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools will resign effective Friday after holding the position for more than a decade.
Keith Smith announced that he was resigning as superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools after a closed session at the end of a Kingsley Board of Education meeting on Monday. Smith and the board “came to a mutual agreement that a change in leadership would be beneficial for the students, staff and the community to move forward,” said Beth Lajko, board president.
The board voted unanimously, with Lajko absent for the vote, to accept Smith’s resignation in exchange for a buyout of his remaining contract. Lajko said that would include his salary for the remainder of this school year and the next four school years. According to records obtained by the Record-Eagle, Smith’s most recent contract with the school district states that his base salary for the 2021-22 school year was $139,313. According to this number, the buyout would equal $696,565.
Lajko said she could not say much about the conversation preceding the board and Smith’s decision because it occurred in closed session. The board went into closed session to review Smith’s contract, review the district goals and check in with Smith about the district and his leadership, she said.
To keep building operations running smoothly, Lajko appointed Nicole Darby, the district’s director of finance and human resources, as the temporary district superintendent, effective Friday at midnight. Lajko is currently in communication with potential candidates for the interim superintendent position.
The board will begin the search for a new superintendent on Monday with a workshop with the Michigan Association of School Boards.
Lajko said she and Smith had been recently talking about how to move the school district forward. She was surprised that he ended up resigning on Monday evening, but she was not shocked, she said.
She added that the Kingsley community and the school staff are strong, and she is confident that they will make it over this hurdle.
“We’ve made it through some tough times ... we will do this also,” Lajko said. “I see this as a beginning to a new beginning.”
Prior to joining Kingsley Area Schools, Smith worked as a teacher at Grand Blanc High School for four years and then went on to serve as principal of Memphis High School in Memphis, Michigan and principal of Clio High School.
For the past 12 years, Smith has served as the top administrator at Kingsley through turbulence and tragedy, such as the arrest and conviction of former Kingsley teacher and principal Karl Hartman for three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a string of student suicides in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the past few months, Smith fielded intense criticism from parents and school district teachers who alleged that Smith’s character flaws led to high teacher turnover.
According to the board of education’s meeting notes, the Kingsley board of education approved the 25 Kingsley staff resignations or retirements, which includes 12 teachers, since January.
Smith acknowledged the criticism in the past and vowed to address community concerns, but maintained that he had a good track record of working with teachers unions.
Smith was also criticized for his effort in investigating and resolving an issue with the district’s grading system, PowerSchool, which he said he discovered after a grade-change request made by his daughter.
The board of education tasked Smith with investigating the issue further and, after he presented his findings, the board voted to change the algorithm in PowerSchool, causing more than 2,000 grade changes for the district’s 500 high school students. But community members questioned the legitimacy of the glitch and the fairness of Smith’s investigation into it.
Lajko and Smith have maintained that Smith’s daughter’s grade was changed fairly and the glitch with PowerSchool was resolved fairly.
Dena Johnson, a Kingsley parent, said she was relieved at the news of Smith’s resignation, and she hopes for the district’s future healing. She said Smith’s exit from the district was a “necessary change.”
Jason Hillier, another Kingsley parent who previously called for Smith’s resignation, said he’s excited for a new chapter with a new leader of the school district. He also called for the district to be transparent in the superintendent hiring process.
Lori Tulppo, a mother of two Kingsley graduates and a junior at the high school, said she was surprised to hear of Smith’s resignation, and she also felt a sense of relief. In the coming weeks and months, Tulppo said she would like to see the board of education hire a firm to seek out an honest and humble superintendent, and would like the community and parents to be involved in the process. Especially after Smith’s abrupt resignation, the school district needs to be more transparent, she said.
“We need transparency to heal and to grow, as this community has been injured for, what looks like, years,” Tulppo said.
Smith did not respond to requests for comment as of Wednesday evening.
