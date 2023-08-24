KINGSLEY — Kingsley Area Schools will have a choice to make yet this week between two superintendent candidates — one touting longstanding pre-existing ties to the community, and another claiming the potential to offer a new perspective from outside.
Finalists Joshua Rothwell and Bill Chilman, who have more half a century of experience in education, will sit for a second round of interviews with the Kingsley School Board on Friday. Trustees chose them last week from a group of four first-round interview candidates, who were themselves culled from a pool of 25 applicants.
Chilman has been superintendent of Beal City Public Schools since 2007, and started his career as a teacher at Brimley Area Public Schools.
“Kingsley has two really good candidates sitting in front of them,” Chilman said, adding that, as the non-local candidate, he’s hopeful he can make a good impression and inject some new blood into the community.
“Hopefully, they’ll come and see that I’m a good person, and somebody that they’re going to want to get to know a little bit better,” he said.
Rothwell has been superintendent of Forest Area Community Schools since 2014, and started teaching at Kingsley Area Schools.
“A couple of different superintendents have reached out and said ‘Hey, you’ve got a real solid candidate you’re going against,” he said. “Which is good, though. ... If Bill’s ready to rock and roll, if he’s ready to do a great job, I’m all for that too.”
The two will be granted official tours of district facilities Friday afternoon. From there, the public will be able to meet both of them in an open house at Kingsley High School from 3 — 4 p.m. Chilman will be in room No. 8, and Rothwell in room No. 18. Attendees should enter through the main doors of the school.
Rothwell’s interview will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Kingsley High School Library. Chilman’s will begin at 6 p.m.
Community members will be able to fill out feedback forms based on their impressions at the meet and greet, which trustees will read before making their decision.
“The really important part is, our constituents voted us into these positions,” said Board President Tony Temple. “We want to make sure that we understand what they’re saying, and we want to be very transparent.”
Despite their apparent differences, the two candidates have had careers that have mirrored each others’ in some ways.
Both received bachelor’s degrees from Central Michigan University — Chilman in 1994 and Rothwell in 1998.
From there, their careers both generally followed a teacher-to-principal-to-superintendent track — a progression which was fairly typical among all the candidates interviewed.
But both also have longevity in common. In the two or three decades both have been working, they’ve made relatively few jumps between districts — Rothwell having worked in two districts, and Chilman in three.
And, in contrast to the other candidates interviewed, both have remained at their current districts upward of 12 years before seeking this particular switch.
Rothwell and his wife are “lifelong Kingsley residents,” despite Rothwell once telling his dad — himself a Kingsley teacher of 30 years — that he’d never be coming back after college.
He remains “perfectly happy” at Forest Area Community Schools, he said.
“I wouldn’t really look to go anywhere else, but obviously my hometown opened up and I jumped at that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a great place to raise kids.”
In documents he provided to trustees for his first interview, Rothwell noted that he has one charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor on his record.
The incident occurred in Traverse City in or shortly before 1998 during his last year of college. He has included the charge in every job application he has submitted since then, he said.
“I took full responsibility. I still take full responsibility for it,” he said. “It was a mistake I made as a young man and to be honest with you, I use it as a teachable moment.”
Chilman said he sees Kingsley as a “step up the ladder” and a new challenge compared to the smaller school districts he’s worked in before.
Similar to Rothwell, he said that he’s “very happy with the places,” he’s been so far in his career, and that he’s “not a jumper.”
The same would apply to Kingsley. If he got the position, he and his wife would be there to stay, he said.
“I think I have a lot to offer Kingsley with my experience,” he said. “They’ve had a rocky year. You know, it’s a tough year to go through. And hopefully I can bring some stability and some some leadership that they, and every district, need.”
The new superintendent would replace Brad Reyburn, who is leaving after less than a year after failing to find housing in the area. He will be starting as superintendent at Fremont Public Schools in the upcoming school year.
Reyburn, himself, replaced former Superintendent Keith Smith, who resigned in September 2022 in exchange for a full, $700,000 buyout of the remaining 5-year rolling contract that was offered to him by the school board. He’d been in the position for 12 years.
Temple said he had a good feeling the board would be ready to make its decision on the next superintendent Friday night — though he added the disclaimer that he is only one board member out of seven.
“I feel we’re going to have enough information, that if it’s if everybody is comfortable with the situation, that we should be able to walk out of there with an offer,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.